Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trades up 7.6%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) were up 7.6% in Friday’s session. The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07. Around 142,915 shares were traded at midday, down 96% from the average daily volume of 4,029,901 shares. The stock previously closed at $35.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report released Thursday. Bank of America lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Monday, April 18 report. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage of Caesars Entertainment stocks in a Tuesday, June 21 research report. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target of $59.00 for the company. Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a Monday, April 25 research report. Finally, B. Riley cut his price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Tuesday, June 28 research report. Two equity research analysts gave the stock a hold rating and thirteen gave the company a buy rating. According to MarketBeat data, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Caesar Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) last reported results on Tuesday, May 3. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the quarter, versus analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 34.9% year over year. In the same quarter last year, the company made ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company in a trade that took place on Wednesday, June 8. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company in a trade that took place on Wednesday, June 8. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via the SEC website. Also, director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following completion of the transaction, the administrator now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. Disclosure of this purchase can be found here. In the past ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of the company worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the shares are held by insiders of the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have been buying and selling stocks recently. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company valued at $1,681,000 after buying 127 more shares last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company valued at $4,177,000 after buying 197 additional shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing 201 additional shares last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The Company operates casinos including online poker, keno, racing and sports betting; restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges; hotels; and places of entertainment. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs and decorative items in retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

