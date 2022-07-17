Top 5 Cricketers’ Shocking Affairs With Bollywood Glamors





Cricket and Bollywood celebrities have huge fan bases, and their followers would do anything to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols. When talented people from these two fields come together, the outcome is rumored. MS Dhoni and Deepika Padukone Dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone is said to have dated the former captain of the Indian cricket team. When Dhoni invited her for a T20 game against Australia, their relationship drew a lot of unwanted attention. His participation in the game sparked a wave of rumours. None of these celebrities has confirmed their relationship, however. Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma The best-known duo, who were said to have been dating for quite some time, were Yuvi and Bollywood actress Kim Sharma. Kim was largely out of the spotlight following the huge success of her Bollywood film Mohabaatein, but her friendship with Yuvi often brought her back into the news. This marriage did not stand the test of time, and in the end the couple broke up due to differences in outlook. They both moved on with their lives and found love with someone else. Kim Sharma married Ali Punjabi, a Kenyan business tycoon, while Yuvraj married Bollywood actress Hazel Keech after a long relationship. Zaheer Khan and Isha Sarvani This was considered one of the strongest unions between the cricket ground and Bollywood. Before deciding to end their long-term relationship, the couple had been together for about 8 years. Fans around the world were sure they would get married, but they surprised everyone by breaking up. Later, Zaheer Khan fell in love with ‘Chak De India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge. Virat Kohli and Isabelle Leite The Indian cricket love interest seems to have countless connections with the Bollywood business. This lucky guy has dated a number of gorgeous women, starting with Sarah Jane Dias and ending with Brazilian model and actress, Isabelle Leite. Isabelle admitted to dating Virat for a period in one of her interviews, despite the fact that Virat never publicly discussed the relationship. Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat According to some rumors, Rohit Sharma had an affair with Sofia Hayat before marrying Ritika Sajdeh, his sports director. He was spotted cuddling with the celebrity at a few events, leading to rumors of a possible relationship between the two. Because no one accepted the affair, the media didn’t even pay much attention to this relationship. The relationship rumors were finally confirmed by Sofia, who was left heartbroken by the cricketer, after the couple broke up painfully. When she approached the cricketer in front of the media, he refused to acknowledge her.

