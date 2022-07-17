Taapsee Pannu on Rishi Kapoor’s reaction when he found out she had done 12 Southern films: Arre tu to Veteran hai

Taapsee Pannu has served several memorable characters on the big screen. But before her Bollywood debut with Chashme Badoor, the actress had made several films in the South. In a final interview, Taapsee revealed that when she made her transition from the South to Bollywood, she was told to start over.

Speaking to Filmfare, Taapsee said: “When I came to Bollywood nine years ago, when Chashme Badoor came out, I was told that you have to literally erase the fact that you are from the South because people would start looking at you as a South Indian Actress, I was like “Yaar maine itni mehnat kari hai vahape, why isn’t that considered an asset?” I had done a credible job, and besides , I had worked with some really good and credible names there.”

In her first Bollywood film, Taapsee shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Siddharth and Divyendu Sharma. The actress shared that the legendary late actor Rishi Kapoor was shocked when he learned of Taapsee’s filmography in the south.

She added, “I remember on the sets of Chashme Badoor, Rishi Kapoor once asked me, ‘So how many movies have you done in the South? I said 10 and I’m working on the 11th. And by the time Chashme Badoor came out, I had released 12 Southern films. And he said to me: “Arre tu to Veteran hai!” So he was shocked to know that I had done so much work.”

The actress will now don her gym gear as her film Shabhash Mithu hits theaters on Friday, July 15.

