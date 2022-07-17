‘Full House’ Actor Dave Coulier Discusses Realizing Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ Was About Him





Alanis Morissette fans have long speculated that her seething 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” was inspired by her relationship with Full house actor Dave Coulier who played Uncle Joey in the famous sitcom. The couple dated for two years after meeting in 1992. Morissette never said who the breakup anthem was about, but in a new interview with SiriusXM, Coulier pretty much confirmed the long-held suspicions. During the interview, the actor recalled how he felt when he first heard Morissette’s signature track. While chatting with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on the Faction Talk channel, Coulier recalled a car ride through Detroit when he first heard “You Oughta Know”. ” Here is the story. I’m driving in Detroit and I turned on my radio,” he began. “I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool hook. And then I hear the voice and I’m like, ‘Wow, that girl can sing.’ And I had no idea that was the record And I was listening to the lyrics say, ‘Ooooohh. Oh no. I can’t be that guy. He continued, “Went to the record store, bought the CD. And I went and parked on a street and listened to the whole record and there were a lot of familiar things in there that she and I talked about, like, ‘Your shake is like a fish.’ I would go, ‘Hey, dead fish me.’ And we did this dead fish handshake… I thought, ‘I think I might have really hurt that woman.’ Elsewhere in the interview, Coulier described reconnecting with Morissette and asking him what she would prefer him to say if he was ever asked about the song. “Years later, we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship? ‘ And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ » It looks like Coulier wants to leave things on a high note between him and the singer as he continues to gush about his “beautiful” personality. “I’ll tell you the kind of person [Alanis] is. When my sister Sharon was dying [of] cancer, Alanis lived in Toronto and my sister in Detroit. She actually drove around Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing with my sister in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being she is. I never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely.” Of course, the radio DJs couldn’t let Coulier go without a little over-prompting as they questioned him about the infamous Would she bump into you in a theater line. Coulier just laughed, replying “You do that popcorn cup trick once and it backfires.” Watch the full interview with Coulier below. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)

