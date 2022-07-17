Saratoga Shakespeare Returns With “Much Ado About Nothing” – The Daily Gazette

When director Wesley Broulik got the call from the Saratoga Shakespeare Company board to bring the theater back to Congress Park this summer, he jumped at the chance.

He has performed and conducted shows with the company in years past, but bringing the free shows back to Congress Park after two bleak summers seemed particularly important.

A big part of my mission as an artist is about access. . . having cost not be a barrier to the arts, Broulik said. It shouldn’t cost you $125 [or] $65 to go see a show. It’s the difference between parents bringing their kids to a show and exposing someone to live professional theater, or not going at all.

Beyond that aspect, the Much Ado About Nothing production seemed on point and feasible for the company to manage with a small cast. The story revolves around two romantic couples; Hero and Claudio; Benedict and Beatrice. Ten actors make up the cast, with some, like Michael Pemberton and Aly Tu, doubling the roles.

Pemberton plays both the villain, Don John, and the clown, Dogberry. You play Hero, a docile woman who is harmed by Don John’s plot. You also play Verges, who is Dogberry’s assistant.

This is the first time that Pemberton or You have been in a Saratoga Shakespeare production. Tu recently graduated from Albright College and was looking for some interesting roles when she came across the production. Pemberton, who has starred in films like Bridge of Spies and The Family Stone, moved to Saratoga from New York in 2019. Earlier this year he was in REPs The True and was looking for other ways to get involved in the local artistic community. .

Part of what appealed to him about the Saratoga Shakespeare show was the challenge of playing both villain and comic relief.

I trained at a place called the Hilberry Rep in Detroit years ago, and we did seven shows in a nine month season and so I certainly played a villain on one show and a comic relief on another emission. But I think it’s the first time I’ve done it in the same show, which is great. It was part of the draw for me, Pemberton said. I tend to throw myself towards the things I fear.

The same goes for you.

The hero is the one who has been wronged for most of the play and is not able to lend her own voice and her own things and everyone makes the decisions for her. So we made Verges this mastermind behind Dogberry’s thoughts and ideas, which is such a fun contrast to Hero, Tu said.

The show, which also features Tim Dugan as Benedick and Laura Menzie as Beatrice, will take place in the round, with minimal set and costume changes. Most of the character transitions will be through the physical and voice changes of the actors.

It’s a different approach for the company.

Staging and staging [this] is kind of like specific choreographic Jenga but part of it is this idea of [getting] back to basics, a very stripped down approach and a focus on storytelling, Broulik said.

It helped to have a dedicated cast of actors, who Broulik says are some of the hardest working around.

I’m humble when I work here as an actor. I’m even more humbled when I work here as a director, Broulik said.

Rehearsals began July 5 on the Skidmore Colleges campus and they staged the production in a week.

When we were talking about my arrival on board, [Wesley] told me, it’s like being shot by a cannon. And he wasn’t exaggerating. With a contract like this, you are only entitled to 30 hours of rehearsal per week. So we’ll only be in the rehearsal room for 60 hours, whereas you’ll typically be in a rehearsal room for almost 200 hours, Pemberton said.

He and Tu thank Broulik and production manager David Girard for making the rehearsals efficient and fun.

David and Wesley run these rehearsals in a very smart and efficient way. They laid the groundwork for us at the beginning of the rehearsal, and then the rest, we just play, discover and find our bearings, Tu said.

There’s also an added sense of anticipation as the cast stage the production after the company hasn’t performed a show at Congress Park since 2019.

There’s a different energy, there’s a hunger for all of us to want to play, to bring back to the theater community in the park for free, Tu said.

It’s a way for our community to get out, take a deep breath and [be in] a nice and safe environment together, and again enjoying something we haven’t been able to enjoy in a while. And make sure Saratoga Shakespeare gets going again in the future, Pemberton said.

This season, Saratoga Shakespeare is led by Steve Greenblatt, the chairman of the board, and the company does not have an executive director.

I’m glad Saratoga Shakespeare isn’t gone. That he finds a way forward to produce as we emerge from the pandemic, Broulik said.

He added that keeping the shows at Congress Park reflects the connection between the community and the company.

The fact that it’s in downtown Saratoga means it belongs to the city, to the merchants, to the community, Broulik said. It’s accessible. It’s free and you can stumble upon it. I think there is some value to that.

Much Ado About Nothing presented by Saratoga Shakespeare Company

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wed. July 20 – Sat. July 23

WHERE: Convention Park, Saratoga

MORE INFO: saratogashakespeare.org

