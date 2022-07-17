Top US energy envoy expects further action from OPEC producers on supplies





A gas pump is inserted inside an Audi vehicle at a Mobil gas station on Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 10, 2022. Picture taken March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) – Major crude oil producers have spare capacity and are expected to boost supplies after President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East, a senior U.S. energy official said on Sunday. Speaking on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’, Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s senior energy security adviser, said: “From what we heard on the trip, I’m pretty confident that we We’ll see a few more steps in the coming weeks.” Hochstein did not specify which country or countries would increase production or by how much. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It’s not just about Saudi Arabia… We met with the GCC and Saudi Arabia. I’m not going to go into detail about the capacity available in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (UAE United States) and Kuwait, etc. But there is additional spare capacity. There is room for increased production,” he said. GCC stands for Gulf Cooperation Council and includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Biden visited Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of his first trip to the Middle East as US president, hoping to strike a deal on oil production to help lower gasoline prices . A rise in U.S. gasoline prices to 40-plus-year highs is fueling inflation and sinking its ratings in opinion polls. But he did not get clear assurances on an increase in oil production. The Saudi foreign minister said a US-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil. He said OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and take action. OPEC+, which also includes Russia, will meet next on August 3. Oil prices hit their highest level since 2008, topping $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls of “special military operation”. Prices have since fallen. Hochstein also said he expects to see U.S. gasoline prices fall further toward $4 a gallon, after topping $5 a gallon earlier this year for the first time in history. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

