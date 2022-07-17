Paramore’s 2022 tour dates mark their return after a 4-year hiatus





They may have taken a little break, but Paramore is back in the business of misery, baby! On July 15, Paramore broke the internet by announcing an upcoming North American tour. The newly announced dates will be the pop-punk band’s first live performances in four years, so fans are delighted. Here’s how you can relive the glory days of pop-punk by attending the Paramores 2022 tour dates following the band’s four-year hiatus. In 2018, Paramore went on hiatus from making music together, but it was clear the hiatus wasn’t permanent. Over the past few years, frontwoman Hayley William has embarked on a solo career, releasing two albums: Petals for armor in 2020 and Flowers for Vases / Descansos in 2021. While the two solo releases gave Paramore fans something to tide them over, emo-rock fans have been waiting for the day Williams will reunite with Taylor York and Zac Farro. Finally, four years later, Paramore is ready to dive back into music with a long-awaited tour. The tour will kick off in Bakersfield, CA on October 2 and conclude with its final show in Mexico City, MX on November 9. Amid their reunion tour, Paramore will be making a pit stop in Las Vegas at the end of October to perform at the Festival When We Were Young, which was announced months before the band’s fall tour. Every pop-punk band you can think of will perform at the festival, making it a playground for emo kids. Since announcing the tour, Paramore has not commented on what music they will be playing on the road. A mix of everything seems likely, but we know for sure that there is one track that won’t be played despite being a fan favorite. In 2018 Paramore announcement viewers that they would no longer play Misery Business due to its misogynistic lyrics. That being said, Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish teamed up at Coachella to duet Misery Business earlier in 2022 to a crowd that went wild, omitting the offensive word from the original lyrics. So maybe the band will choose to perform an edited version of their biggest hit on this tour, only time will tell. Hayley Williams has also been busy with other ventures beyond her music career over the past year, adding business ownership to her list of many talents. Alongside her top stylist, Brian OConner, Williams launched Good Dye Young, a hair care line that features a wide variety of funky hair dyes. The brand seems fitting because it offers the exact shade of electric orange that Williams was so well known for during Paramores’ heyday in the 2000s. Bill McCay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a new tour coming up, there is also hope for new music from Paramore. It’s just a hope at this point, as the band hasn’t announced any official studio return. But hey, no worries if they just play the classics, I’m more than happy to play Riot! repeatedly until the end of time. Don’t miss a thing Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

