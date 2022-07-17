“I get a lot of attention because of my parents”

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, admitted that she is aware that people are paying attention to her because of her parents. Of note, the actress is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress spoke at length about her privilege and the online trolling she faces because of it.

While answering the question whether the actress finds it hard to find her own worth as an artist and not let external factors and privilege label her, Janhvi said: Much of the attention and recognition came to me, it is, first and foremost, because of who my parents are. I think there’s a lot of clarity and identification from that and I’m not delusional and I think I’ve earned it all, or even deserve some of it. But now I have it. And I think what I want to do with it is good work. Because I love my job. And so privilege and social media trolling and all of that is secondary. My main priority and goal is to really perfect my craft and give it my all.

In her chat with E-Times, the actress talked about her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry and also reflected on her trip to Bollywood.

When the Dhadak actress was asked to divulge her creative process and the obstacles she faced while preparing for her role, she said: Well, I think learning Jerry’s accent was a challenge. She has a Bihari accent. And the dialect was a big part of trying to figure out Jerry’s psyche, and also the fact that she’s doing something that’s not morally right. But she does it for her family.

She added: So I think it’s not about judging the character and making sure she’s a protagonist and a root for her, even if she’s doing something that’s basically because she’s trying to find that balance and to show that there is humor without ever feeling like shes not really in trouble. Finding the balance between all of these things, I think, has been difficult.

While talking more about the trolling dynamic on social media and the negativity that comes her way, Jahnvi divulged her go-to approach to countering it, and how the actress doesn’t rely on social media. social to extract validation, I think, not to take it seriously. Just to have a little fun with it. There are so many things you can do that are so interactive and fun. And so creative, even like making reels and stuff, I think it’s a lot of fun. If I was judging myself or my peers based on their social networks, that’s a very hollow way of life, I think. Its intangible. It’s not real, none of that, so you need to know.

She also spoke about the pressure to stay relevant in the industry and told the Daily, I’m only four years in the industry. If my relevance ends in four years, I shouldn’t even try. But I do not know. In fact, I didn’t think of that. I just want to do a good job.

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The dark crime comedy will tell the story of an innocent girl who finds herself drawn into the world of insidious drug trafficking. Jahnvi will also feature in Mili, a survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The actress is also filming for two different projects titled Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.

Good Luck Jerry is set to release on July 29, 2022.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.