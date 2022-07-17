Convicted felon works West Hollywood security after defunding police





The operations manager of a security firm hired to take over law enforcement duties from sworn deputies in West Hollywood, Calif., has previously been charged with murder and armed robbery in Georgia, the sheriff says of Los Angeles County, Alex Villanueva. West Hollywood may be only 1.9 square miles, but it has one of the highest crime rates in the country, as 1 in 174 people will be a victim of crime. It has an index of 8, which means it is safer than only 8% of American cities, neighborhood scout reports. Despite this, the West Hollywood City Council voted last month to replace four deputy sheriffs with a team of blue-shirted civilian ambassadors who will patrol the city in a neighborhood policing concept. We have taken steps to redistribute our public safety funds in a way that meets the needs of our community and, in fact, we have added over 26 new positions to our redesigned public safety team, as well as funding of full additional reserve for LASD,” Councilwoman Sepi Shyne told Fox News. A MAN WHO SPENT DECADES IN PRISON FOR MALCOLM X MURDER SUES Villanueva, who has been outspoken against Los Angeles politicians who prefer a woke program to safety, was outraged by the cuts, especially since the company employs a man who was convicted of manslaughter. The contractor, block by blocksays it offers highly visible ambassadors [who] will not only provide a sense of security, but will also serve as a welcoming presence that will set your public space apart. The local West Hollywood news site WEHOville watched ambassadors for a day and noted with photographs that they sat behind booths and stared at their phones. Meanwhile, the director of operations since 2013 was convicted of murder and armed robbery in Georgia in 1995, as well as a drug charge. Court records show the charge was downgraded to manslaughter and the person was allowed to complete their sentence in California. The city council says it is improving public safety because it is replacing four deputies with 30 unarmed ambassadors, Villanueva told the Washington Examiner. The city knew about his criminal history because they received an email about it. He committed murder and negotiated a manslaughter plea and did eight years. Villanueva said the majority of the city council is so anti-law enforcement that they don’t bother checking who they’re replacing the cops with, so they opted for a convicted murderer. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The West Hollywood City Council could not be reached Friday, and Block By Block did not respond to a phone call and email seeking comment. There is going to be a settling of scores, Villanueva said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/crime/convicted-felon-security-west-hollywood-defunds-police The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos