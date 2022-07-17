Clayton State to Offer Classes at Georgia Film Academy | New

TOMORROW Those looking to launch their careers in the digital entertainment, film and television production industry can set the stage for success with Georgia Film Academy courses at Clayton State University this fall.
The GFA certification provides in-depth knowledge of the film, television, digital entertainment, and esports industries, combined with hands-on experience.
Clayton State University course offerings include:
GFA 1000: Introduction to Film and Television Production
GFA 1040: Introduction to Film and Television Post-Production
GFA 1100: Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports and Game Development
We have created a comprehensive entertainment arts workforce training ecosystem in the state, making the film industry a Georgia business, said GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff. It’s exciting to walk the halls of our Trilith studio campus and see students from institutions across Georgia learning together in the same classrooms. We look forward to another semester of these students chasing their dreams as they strive to enter what is quickly becoming an industry inherited from our great state.
Since its founding in 2015, Georgia Film Academy has served the education and workforce needs for careers in Georgia’s growing film and creative industries, providing professional training at 29 institutions across the state. In partnership with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, GFA offers film production, post-production and digital entertainment certification programs to high schools, technical colleges and universities, enabling students to gain real experience through internships. working on sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production facilities.
In recent years, Georgia has gained momentum as a leader in the film industry, planning to create nearly 40,000 jobs over an 18-month period with an average salary of $84,000 for workers in the Georgian cinema. With over 100 sound stages and the largest incentive program in the industry, Georgia has seen a 4,500% increase in economic development since 2007 and is enjoying its sixth consecutive year of growth.
The Georgia Film Academy is a collaboration between the Georgia University System and the Georgia Technical College System created by state leaders to meet the educational and workforce needs for high-speed careers. demand in Georgia’s film and creative industries. GFA courses are offered for college credit through more than 25 partner institutions in the Georgia University System and the Georgia Technical College System.
Courses can also be taken as part of continuing education programs at several partner institutions. The GFA higher education program provides rigorous professional training and can lead to union-covered film and television production internships and internships and jobs in the creative industry.
The GFA offers professional training in the form of post-production training and AVID editing certification. The GFA also offers training for secondary teachers in production, content creation and post-production, in partnership with the GaDOE. These provide career experiences and training in film and television, as well as programs and resources for teachers across the state.
