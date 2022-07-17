Entertainment
5 actresses who played moms for older men
There comes a time in our lives when we want to reclaim our youth. We want to go back to when we had less wrinkles, more black than gray over our heads and more energy in our bones. Aging is a natural process, but not the most flattering for many of us.
It’s natural for us to look for ways to feel young, whether it’s a random clubbing session with friends or turning to hair color to look younger.
However, Bollywood has a weird way of dealing with aging actors. Older women play the role of mothers and elderly women while older men are cast against a new group of young actresses. No wonder actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are still getting meaty lead roles with the new batch of actresses Disha Patani and Vaani Kapoor.
Here are five actresses who played the mothers of male actors who were almost their age, thanks to this bizarre trend in Bollywood:
1.Shefali Shah in Waqt
Never forget how 32-year-old Shefali Shah played the mother of 37-year-old Akshay Kumar in Waqt. pic.twitter.com/8pocwF9qda
Soukhada (@appadappajappa) July 11, 2022
Shefali Shah played the role of Akshay Kumars’ mother and Amitabh Bachchans’ wife in this 2005 film.
At that time, Amitabh was 63, Akshay was 38, and Shefali was 33. It’s already weird to see a 30-year gap between Amitabh and Shefali, but even weirder to see her as the mother of someone who was actually older than her.
Shefali Shah, in an interview years later, confirmed that this role was her choice as her husband directed the film.
2.Richa Chaddha in Gangs of Wasseypur
Richa was relatively new to the industry when she was cast as Wasseypur Gangs at the age of 25. She played the role of a fiery woman, Najma, wife of Manoj Bajpayee and mother of Nawazuddin Siddiquis’ character.
Interestingly, Nawazuddin was 37 when the film was released. Although the two actors played their roles exceptionally well, the age gap between them in real life was definitely troubling.
3.Sheeba Chaddha in Zero
The film had two of SRK’s favorite actresses, Katrina and Anoushka, recreating the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio.
While they’re both nearly 20 years younger than him in real life, the most jarring age gap appears in casting Sheeba Chadd as his mother. At that time, she was 46 years old while SRK was 53.
4. Sonali Kulkarni in India
Salman Khan has a notorious reputation to seduce women half his age in all his films.
From Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg (23) to Katrina Kaif in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (22 years old), his main actresses have always been much younger than him. In BharatHe further exposed Bollywood’s age gap problem by casting Sonali Kulkarni as his mother. She was 44 years old while Salman was 53 when the film was released.
5. Nargis Dutt in Mother India
Nargis played Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumars’ mother in the iconic film, mother india.
Nargis and Sunil Dutt were the same age, born within days of each other in 1929 while Rajendra Kumar was born in 1927. Therefore, Nargis was actually two years younger than Rajendra Kumar when the film was released in 1957. interestingly, she married Sunil Dutt the next day. year.
Although it is acceptable for Ranveer Singh to play a young cricketer in his twenties for 83, Lara Dutta is cast as a much older Indira Gandhi in The lower end of the bell.
Some might say that a good actor can play any role and that age shouldn’t be a barrier in the casting process. In that case, why don’t we cast women like Neena Gupta who are stellar, age-appropriate actresses for certain roles?
Bollywood’s age gap problem reveals the industry’s innate sexism and it needs to stop.
