Meghan Markle wanted to be Princess Diana of Hollywood





Aaccording to a new book that details by Meghan Markle life in detail, she was persuaded by her husband Prince Harry and her Hollywood crew that she could become as beloved as Princess Diana. The split between Markle, Harry, and royal officials started when Prince Charles confronted him about TV appearances Markle’s estranged father was making in the months following their wedding that were critical of the Royal Family. According to an extract from by Tom Bower new book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”, Prince Charles ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry saying things like ‘can’t she just go to him and make it stop?’ Instead of telling the future king that the two were at odds, Harry lied, claiming his wife didn’t know how to contact his father. Harry began to “sympathize with his rejection of deference and the Palace hierarchy” after the Sussexes reacted angrily to of Queen Elizabeth request that Meghan go to Mexico speak with his father, according to the book. Due to the couple’s lack of respect for Palace sensibilities, they became increasingly isolated and came under intense media scrutiny in Britain. Soon Meghan began to resent being compared to her honest sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The former “increasingly fragile” began to taunt her detractors and accuse the palace of not having defended her. Her decision to announce her pregnancy to With Princess Eugenie the wedding reception raised tensions, according to Arbor. Princess Diana’s comparisons A few days later, Harry and Meghan traveled to Australia for a tour, where they were greeted like rock stars, reminding people of Princess Diana trip abroad. According to the book, the couple’s resentment of the Royal Family and their grandiose beliefs led them to believe that Meghan could carry on Harry’s mother’s legacy of winning over the public. According to the book, the Sussexes ignored the fact that Diana’s universal appeal was fueled by her vulnerability and developed over many years of humanitarianism and even behavior. According to the book, they begin to surround themselves with industry insiders who give them confidence that they can rival the late princess in popularity alone. The couple’s independent suite PR campaign alarmed the Palacewho then established “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Foundation” not as a foundation but rather as a charity governed by trustees, which Meghan saw as an affront.

