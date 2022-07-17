75 short bible verses to memorize

When we seek comfort, we usually look for comfort foods to fill our stomachs. But to get real comfort, we should feed on something else entirely. Food for the soul! How do we do that? We consume the words of God and meditate on them. The more scriptures you can memorize, the more self-reliant you will be when you encounter difficult situations.

It’s not just the tough situations you need to be prepared for. The Bible provides a roadmap for life with all the wisdom it provides. Memorizing short Bible verses will remind you of scriptures about strength, hope, peace, and faith just when you need them. These 75 short Bible verses should help you begin to feed on the Word and find the comfort that comes from seeking God’s words daily.

Short Bible Verses About Strength

1. “The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a fortress in times of trouble.” – Psalm 9:9

2. “I can do all things through him who gives me strength.” – Philippians 4:13

3. “Look at the Lord and his strength, always seek his face.” – 1 Chronicles 16:11

4. “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.” – Ephesians 6:10

5. “God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in difficulties” – Psalm 46:1

6. “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be brave; be strong.” – 1 Corinthians 16:13

7. “The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.” – Proverbs 18:10

8. “I always keep my eyes on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be moved.” – Psalm 16:8

9. “It gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.” – Isaiah 40:29

10. “The Lord gives strength to his people, the Lord blesses his people with peace.” – Psalm 29:11

11. “But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:3

12. “It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way safe.” – Psalm 18:32

13. “When I called, you answered me; you emboldened me very much.” – Psalm 138:3

Short and Inspirational Bible Verses

14. “Because of the great love of the Lord, we are not consumed, for his mercies never fail.” – Laments 3:22

15. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” – Romans 15:13

16. “There is no greater love than this; laying down your life for your friends.” – John 15:13

17. “But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’ – Matthew 19:26

18. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” – Romans 8:31

19. “In praise of his glorious grace, which he has generously given us in Him whom he loves.” – Ephesians 1:6

20. “But godliness with contentment is great gain.” – 1 Timothy 6:6

21. “For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, love, and self-discipline.” – 1 Timothy 1:7

22. “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, his love lasts forever.” – Psalm 107:1

23. “For I know the plans I have for you.” says the Lord, “plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

24. “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is he who takes refuge in him. – Psalm 34:8

Best Short Bible Verses

25. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” – Romans 8:28

26. “Cast all your worries on him, because he cares about you.” – 1 Peter 5:7

27. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul and strength.” – Mark 12:30

28. “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” – Psalm 23:1

29. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:5

30. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16

31. “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” – Psalm 119:105

32. “Likewise let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father which is in heaven.” – Matthew 5:16

33. “But seek first the kingdom and its righteousness and all these things will also be given to you.” – Matthew 6:33

34. “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” – Romans 10:13

35. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” – 1 John 1:9

36. “Every good and perfect gift comes from above, descending from the Father of heavenly lights, which does not change like changing shadows.” – James 1:17

37. “For by grace you have been saved, by faith – and it is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God -” Ephesians 2:8

Short Encouraging Bible Verses

38. “Train a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not turn away from it.” – Proverbs 22:6

39. “This is what the Lord says: ‘Keep your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for your labor will be rewarded,’ declares the Lord.” – Jeremiah 31:16

40. “I have hidden your word in my heart so that I do not sin against you.” – Psalm 119:11

41. “In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.” – Proverbs 16:9

42. “For it is the LORD your God, who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you victory.” – Deuteronomy 20:4

43. “He gives power to the weak, and to him who has no strength, he increases strength.” – Isaiah 40:29

44. “For nothing shall be impossible with God.” – Luke 1:37

45. “You turned my moans into a dance, you took off my bag and you dressed me in joy.” – Psalm 30:11

46. ​​”Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be steadfast in prayer.” – Romans 12:12

47. “Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough worries of its own.” – Matthew 6:34

48. “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” – Psalm 34:4

49. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice.” – Philippians 4:4

50. “So far you have asked nothing in my name. Ask, and you shall receive, so that your joy may be perfect.” – John 16:24

51. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad.” – Psalm 118:24

Short bible verses about faith

52. “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” – 2 Corinthians 5:7

53. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” – Hebrews 11:1

54. “Let us hold fast to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” – Hebrews 10:23

55. “And whatever you ask in prayer you will receive, if you have faith.” – Matthew 21:22

56. “So faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.” – Romans 10:17

57. “That your faith should not rest in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.” – 1 Corinthians 2:5

58. “I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

59. “Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith, be brave men, be strong.” – 1 Corinthians 16:13

60. “For in the gospel a righteousness of God is revealed, a righteousness which is by faith from beginning to end, as it is written, ‘The just shall live by faith.'” – Romans 1:17

61. “But let him ask in faith, not doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is pushed and shaken by the wind.” – James 1:6

62. “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He exists and that He is the rewarder of those who seek Him.” – Hebrews 11:6

Short texts on peace

63. “I will lie down and sleep in peace, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.” – Psalm 4:8

64. “But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,” – Galatians 5:22

65. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” – Romans 15:13

66. “I have told you these things, that you may have peace in me. In the world you will have tribulations. But rest assured, I have overcome the world.” – John 16:33

67. “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” – Romans 5:1

68. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, shall guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:7

69. “And let the peace of Christ reign in your hearts, to which you have indeed been called in one body. And be thankful.” – Colossians 3:15

70. “Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in all ways. May the Lord be with you all.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:16

71. “May mercy, peace and love be multiplied to you.” -Jude 1:2

72. “Finally, brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for complete restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.” – 2 Corinthians 13:11

73. “The spirit governed by the flesh is death, but the spirit governed by the Spirit is life and peace.” – Romans 8:6

74. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” – Matthew 5:9

75. “You shall keep in perfect peace those whose minds are firm, for they trust in you.” – Isaiah 26:3

