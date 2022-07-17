Ryan Gosling Reveals He Would Like To Be In Bollywood Movies; Said I’m in, when do we start?





Dhanush is ready to make his Hollywood debut with the next American action film The gray man . Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, the film caught several eyeballs even before its big premiere on Netflix. Well, this Hollywood film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is one of the most anticipated films this year, and before its release, the team of The gray man is busy promoting the movie in different countries and platforms. Related News Bridgerton actor Rege Jean Page wants to see Dhanushs style; said, If Batman was twice as badass then… Recently, during one of the media interactions, one of the lead actors of the movie Ryan Gosling revealed that he would love to be a part of Bollywood movies. When asked if he would like to collaborate on an Indian or Bollywood film, Ryan was quoted by India Today as I would love that. I really would. If you can help me, let me know. Ryan added, I’m in, when do I start? I would like to find a film to make there. That would be great. Maybe I’ll talk to the Russos and we can find one. Meanwhile, during a recent interview with The Quint, Ryan praised his co-star Dhanush. The actor was quoted saying, He’s amazing. He’s a great actor and he has an amazing screen presence. He is so precise that he was never wrong. We shot that fight sequence and re-shot it multiple times. He has undergone so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I loved him so much. Aamir Khan spills the beans on his character in Laal Singh Chaddha The gray man will be released on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

