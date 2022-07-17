10 other Hollywood blockbusters filmed in Australia

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes as a cosmic, action-packed space game Thor: Love and Thunder. Realized by Taika Waititiwho is back at the helm after the success of his predecessor Thor: Ragnarokthe film sees Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) search for inner peace disturbed after the emergence of Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale). When the existence of the gods is threatened, Thor teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – who now uses Mjolnir as Mighty Thor – in order to stop Gorr’s plans.







Although a Hollywood blockbuster, Thor’s Last Adventure was actually filmed in Sydney, Australia. The city’s Fox Studios land serves as a stand-in for New Asgard and other intergalactic locations visited by the God of Thunder. Over the past twenty years, Australia has become one of the most popular filming destinations for big-budget studio films, with Ragnarok also filmed on the Gold Coast. With Waititi Thor films, many other box office hits were also filmed in the Lower Country.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Talesthe fifth installment of pirate series surrounding Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), was filmed on location at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland, as well as various other scenic locations in the coastal region of the state.

One of the biggest films ever made in Australia, it received a $20 million boost from the Australian government and also contributed $100 million to the state economy. While previous episodes were shot in tropical locations such as Hawaii and Dominica, Australia’s beaches and natural beauty proved just as effective.

“The Matrix” (1999)

Australia was used for some of Hollywood’s biggest films even in the late 90s. Although not entirely filmed in Oz, many of Sydney’s famous landmarks served as backdrops to various scenes in 1999. The matrixfeaturing internet crush, Keanu Reeves.

Famous Sydney landmarks such as Martin Place Fountain (keep your eyes peeled for the woman in the red dress as she struts), Adam St. Bridge, Sydney Tower and St. James Station can be spotted throughout of the breathtaking sci-fi classic. His addition begs the question – is Sydney part of the Matrix?





‘Elvis’ (2022)

Director Baz Luhrman enjoys continuing to film in her home country, with previous extravaganzas Red Mill! and Gatsby the magnificent both filmed in Australia. Most recently, Luhrman’s epic biopic Elvis was filmed on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

While filming in March 2020, the star tom hank and wife Rita Wilson notoriously tested positive for COVID, becoming the first major stars to contract the virus, and production was halted. Eventually things got back on track and we got an amazing performance from Austin Butler. The film also features many Australian veteran actors, including Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham.

‘Aquaman’ (2018)

Although some scenes were shot internationally in cities like Sicily and Morocco, the majority of DC Aquaman was filmed at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland. James Wanacclaimed director and master of horrorhails from Perth and studied in Melbourne, so it was only natural that he shot one of his most successful films in his home country.

The film’s production opened about 600 jobs for the local crew and became one of DC’s highest-grossing films. It also didn’t sit too well with critics, who didn’t like some of the previous entries in the franchise.

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ (2016)

hacksaw crestthe harrowing 2016 war film, was mostly shot at Fox Studios in Sydney, just like Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as various other locations in New South Wales. NSW doubled for the United States and the Japanese island of Okinawa, where the film is set.

In the true story film, Andrew Garfield gives one of the best performances of his career as Desmond Doss, a US Army medic who refused to carry a gun. The film had a modest budget of $40 million, a surprising figure given the film’s epic scope, but was hugely successful.





‘Mortal Kombat’ (2021)

The 2021 adaptation of the classic arcade game mortal combat, produced by James Wan, was filmed in Adelaide, as well as various locations in South Australia. The ultra-violent action film was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and a supposedly more faithful adaptation than the 90s film version.

The film’s Australian roots and connections don’t stop at South Australia or the Wan. Kano’s character is played by Aussie Josh Lawson, who became a fan favorite and added some much-needed humor to the film. A sequel has been officially greenlit, but it’s unclear if production will return to Australia.

‘Scooby-Doo’ (2002)

Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? Australia, mate! Live action scooby-doo movies are undoubtedly iconic and definitive of the early 2000s. The first film, starring Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini and Sarah Michelle Gellarwas shot in sunny Queensland.

The beaches and tropical landscapes of Australia doubled for the film’s Spooky Island, where Spring Break’s hot spot paranormal events take place, bringing Mystery Inc. closer together. Audiences may also remember Australian National Treasure Isla Fisher appearing in the film, who remains a childhood favorite for so many.

‘Alien: Covenant’ (2017)

The Extraterrestrial The series is one of cinema’s longest-running film franchises, beginning in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s original masterpiece. As rumors of more sequels and prequels swirl around, the latest installment is 2017’s Alien: Pactdirected by Scott.

The majority of the film was shot on the sound stages of Fox Studios in Sydney, but New Zealand was used for convenient locations. The film features several impressive names, including Michael Fassbender, Catherine Waterson, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride. Here’s hoping the next episode isn’t too far around the corner!





“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)

Thor and Aquaman aren’t the only Marvel heroes to have traveled to Australia. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of Marvel’s best-received Phase 4 films, was mostly filmed in Sydney, bringing major production value to the state.

Shang Chi was one of many productions that were put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Just a month after filming began, the project was put on hiatus. Sets and construction resumed in July 2020, and production with all cast and crew the following month. The work was done though and it gave the audience one of the best of 2021!

“The Invisible Man” (2020)

2020s The invisible Man was hugely acclaimed not only for being a thrilling horror experience, but also for successfully integrating the real-life horror of abusive relationships into the conventions of the genre. The film, directed by Aussie Leigh Whannelwas primarily filmed at Fox Studios in Sydney, as well as other locations in New South Wales.

Sydney residents might recognize the exterior of antagonist Adrian Griffin’s lavish, modern home featured in the film, which is actually Headland House. It is an elegant and sophisticated architecture, for which holiday bookings increased after the film’s premiere.

