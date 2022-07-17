Kajal Aggarwal and other Southern actresses who romanced superstars in first Bollywood film





Over the years, many popular actresses from the Southern film industry have entered Bollywood hoping to achieve success. However, only a few of them got a real dream start. Southern female film superstar Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut next year opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s jawan. The high-profile film is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. However, she is not the first Tollywood actress to share screen space with a superstar in her first Hindi project. From Kajal Aggarwal to Bhumika Chawla, let’s take a look at the list of popular Southern actresses who starred alongside Khans and Kapoors in their Bollywood debut. Kajal Aggarwal As she made her acting debut as Aishwarya Rai’s sister in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004), Kajal went on to feature in several Tollywood hits. After establishing herself among the leading actresses in the South, her first leading role in Bollywood was opposite Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s Singham. The movie was released in 2011 and turned out to be a huge box office success. For her performance, she was even nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After Singhamshe has acted in a few other Bollywood films including Special 26, Do Lafzon Ki Kahaniand Bombay Saga. A sin Asin, who was among the leading actresses in Tamil cinema, made her Hindi film debut with the 2008 release of AR Murugadoss. Ghajini. In the film, she played the female lead opposite ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. The actress received rave reviews for her performance and went on to be part of hits like Ready, full house 2, Bachchan Bowland Kiladi 786. Asin is now happily married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and is far from the limelight. Bhumika Chawla After starring in various Tamil and Telugu films, Bhumika made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 2003. Tere Naam. The actress’ performance and on-screen chemistry with the superstar was praised by fans and it proved to be a huge box office success. After Tere Naam, most of his Hindi films failed to catch the eye. Only, Gandhi, my father (2006) was an exception and received critical acclaim. After staying away from Bollywood for a long time, she played a supporting role in Sushant Singh’s star Rajput MS Dhoni: the untold story (2016). Trisha Often referred to as the queen of South India, Trisha’s first and last (to date) Bollywood film is that of Priyadarshan. Khatta Meetha (2010) with Akshay Kumar. Upon release, the film received a mixed response from critics as well as moviegoers and underperformed at the box office. Since then, the actress has moved away from Bollywood. However, she is part of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I which will be a pan-Indian version and will be dubbed in Hindi among other languages.

