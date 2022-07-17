Entertainment
Hollywood grooves on the Yacht Rock vibe >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News
Published on July 17, 2022
At the 2022 US Snipe Nationals, the race was tied by various bands playing four of the five nights. The class has, after all, trademarked the motto “Serious Sailing, Serious Fun”.
It was during the awards night when the dance floor filled to the sound of Band at sea which delivered the smooth grooves of yacht rock, a musical genre rooted in the Southern California nautical lifestyle.
With Yacht Rock channels available on music streaming services, tracks could soon hit the big screen as news leaks out Hollywood regarding a new project.
Plans have been unveiled for the yacht rock musical Sailing in which the jukebox musical would follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the mellow sounds and lifestyle of yacht rock.
But what’s been buzzing about this project is how three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson is in talks for the lead role. The 60-year-old actor has come a long way from his early days as a bartender on the TV show Cheers or the hoop on White Men Can’t Jump, and his star status could move that project forward.
“Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be incorporated into this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy,” said Lionsgate production president Erin Westerman. “…we’re confident it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but also put you in a summer mood.”
Can it be good for sports? Christopher Cross was right when he sang, “Sailing takes me where I’ve always heard it could be. Just a dream and the wind to carry me. And soon I will be free.
Sources
2/ https://www.sailingscuttlebutt.com/2022/07/17/hollywood-grooving-on-yacht-rock-vibe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran wants courts open now for ‘rigging’ in partial polls July 17, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez was rejected by an Argentinian clothing designer July 17, 2022
- Meghan Markle ‘Hollywood royals’ on romance with Prince Harry July 17, 2022
- Watch: Zimbabwe’s Unique Bat-Tapping Celebration After T20 WC Qualifying | Cricket July 17, 2022
- Democratic Senate candidates smash fundraising records as Donald Trump’s cash flow slows July 17, 2022