Published on July 17, 2022



At the 2022 US Snipe Nationals, the race was tied by various bands playing four of the five nights. The class has, after all, trademarked the motto “Serious Sailing, Serious Fun”.

It was during the awards night when the dance floor filled to the sound of Band at sea which delivered the smooth grooves of yacht rock, a musical genre rooted in the Southern California nautical lifestyle.

With Yacht Rock channels available on music streaming services, tracks could soon hit the big screen as news leaks out Hollywood regarding a new project.

Plans have been unveiled for the yacht rock musical Sailing in which the jukebox musical would follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the mellow sounds and lifestyle of yacht rock.

But what’s been buzzing about this project is how three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson is in talks for the lead role. The 60-year-old actor has come a long way from his early days as a bartender on the TV show Cheers or the hoop on White Men Can’t Jump, and his star status could move that project forward.

“Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be incorporated into this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy,” said Lionsgate production president Erin Westerman. “…we’re confident it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but also put you in a summer mood.”

Can it be good for sports? Christopher Cross was right when he sang, “Sailing takes me where I’ve always heard it could be. Just a dream and the wind to carry me. And soon I will be free.