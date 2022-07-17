MLB Network heads to Hollywood for annual red carpet show and pre-game parades

The 1.5-hour show will bring out player personalities, fashion

The stars shine brightest in a city like Hollywood, and its only fit is that for 2022 MLB All-Star, MLB Network (MLBN) is doing its best to showcase the leagues most popular players. Headlining the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Mastercard (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET on MLBN), the network covers the activities surrounding this year’s Midsummer Classic with a Tinseltown twist.

Well producing this live show for the first time, says Susan Stone, Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering, MLB Network. Well, have a huge runway with the red carpet, and there’s no better place to do it than in Los Angeles.

Bring Home the Red Carpet: Stars Parade in the Heart of Los Angeles

The red carpet debuted ahead of the first-ever Hollywood premiere, Robin Hood with Douglas Fairbanks and Wallace Beery, in 1922. A century later, a 600 footer. red carpet will once again christen the floor of Los Angeles for the Parade of MLB All-Stars within Xbox Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. Tied around the footprint of the 2022 MLB Draft and the Chick Hearn Court, the cavalcade will stop at many activations along its way. Beginning and ending at the JW Marriott Hotel, players will take the same trail as recent recruits before heading to the MLB Network’s main studio located across from LA Live. Developed by Filmwerks and featuring on-air talent like Greg Amsinger, A.J. Andrews and Harold Reynoldsthe stars will have some time to reflect on the honor of playing in MLB’s 92nd All-Star Game, discuss their first-half performances and have a chance to show off their team off the field.

This is the time for players to really show off their personality and fashion sense, adds Stone. We love the Red Carpet Show, and that’s why we made it an entirely produced show.

Before the start of the Red Carpet Show, the networks’ seven and a half hours of total programming on Tuesday will be led by MLB Center at 12 p.m. ET. Featuring Robert Flores, Lauren Shehadiand Marc DeRosa, the show will be produced remotely from Secaucus, NJ and will air live from All-Star for the first time in the program’s history. After the Red Carpet Show, the lineup moves to Dodger Stadium with Etienne Nelson and Kevin thousand on International Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET; batting practice on MLB tonight with France Charles, There Alonso, xavier Scruggs, Flores and Reynolds at 5 p.m. ET; and another projection of MLB tonight with Amsinger, Charles, Hunter Under, Chris Youngand Alonso after the conclusion of the MLB All-Star Game.

All on-site studio broadcasts residing at Dodger Stadium will be done through the A and B units of the Game Creek Videos Victory truck.

A 3.5-mile difference: Two-leg configuration differs from last year’s event in Denver

Although the Red Carpet Show is also being produced remotely from Secaucus, the operations team needed to split its on-location efforts in Los Angeles into two fronts: one in downtown LA and another further north at Dodger Stadium. There’s a huge upside to this strategy: LA Live’s setup is solely focused on the two events that will take place onsite over the next three days.

Our setup for the MLB draft and the Red Carpet Show is the same, says Tom Guidice, Vice President, Remote Operations, MLB Network. We’ll take that [Draft] fix it, hit it and put something smaller, but the cameras and everything in this technical infrastructure will already be in place.

The downside of this approach is having two separate teams without the ability to be close to each other or share resources. With a 3.5 mile or 15 minute drive away without the usual LA traffic, the plan would be hard to adjust at a moment’s notice.

The biggest challenge is separating our workforce and our staffing, adds Guidice. We basically have to install redundant teams in both places.

Full coverage: Chris Young and Xavier Scruggs take the reins on social media

While Stone, Guidice and the rest of the team take care of linear broadcasting, the league reaches young people with a full range of digital and social media-centric offerings. Featuring Scruggs and Young as reporters on the red carpet, MLB Network will take fans behind the scenes of its Twitter, instagram, Facebookand Snapchat platforms.

Directed by Billy Lee, MLBN Social Media and Marketing Manager and his team, native digital content will also give fans a sneak peek into the Monday, July 18 festivities, including All-Star Media Day at 2 p.m. ET and All-Star Batting practice ahead of the Derby. To generate additional awareness for MLB Network during the All-Star festivities, Harris Schoenfeld, MLBN Senior Marketing Manager and company set up fan photo activations at MLBs Oceanfront event at the Santa Monica Beach, as well as at Capital One Play Ball Park inside the LA Convention Center.

Embrace the incoming class: Network produces Futures MLB 2022 game on Peacock

As Major League Baseball spends the next two days celebrating the current faces of the leagues in the game, players on the rise were recognized at the 2022 Futures MLB game on Saturday, July 17 with Scott Brown, Jim Callis, Alonso and Andrews on the call. As part of NBC’s new MLB package, the game was produced by MLB Network but aired live on Peacock for the first time. The highlight of producing the shows was picking up a ton of players on the American League and National League rosters:

What happens when you listen to a bunch of #FuturesGame All stars? Hear some of the mic players! 😂 📺: @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/4h45DoFa3n NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 17, 2022

The 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which aired live on YouTube, Peacock, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report and MLB social platforms, will premiere on MLB Network on Monday, 18 July after the MLB Home 2022 Run Derby. Finally, the network also produced the 2022 High School All-American Game on Friday, July 15 with Braun, Jonathan Mayo, and Reynolds in the stand and Andrews doing on-court interviews. All three productions leveraged Game Creek Videos River Hawk and Edit 3.

After leading the production of Saturdays Futures Game, Edit 3 will return to command the international feed of Tuesdays All-Star Game. A total of 70 partners in 16 languages ​​in 210 countries and territories will benefit from this mobile unit, including Rogers Sportsnet and RDS in Canada.

A Players Platform: Extended runtime allows fans to learn more about the athletes

Due to the success of the All-Star Red Carpet Show, MLB Network is extending its runtime to a full 90 minutes on the programming schedule. Whether it’s seeing a new side to your favorite player, learning the stories of players you’re still getting to know, or admiring the energy that surrounds one of the most exciting events in professional baseball , the network really presents a platform for these athletes on Tuesday afternoon. and tie this five-day festival into a neat arc.

It’s fantastic to have this opportunity, says Stone. Well, there’s a lot of foot traffic coming from Play Ball Park, so we think it’s going to be a big event.