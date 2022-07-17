Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Life Changed After Marriage & His Reaction When His Board Told Him To Make A Will – Bollywood News





Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for his upcoming film Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is set to hit screens next week. But before that, Ranbir took care of promoting it across the country. That’s exactly what the actor recently had in a chat with Film Companion, where he talked about Shamshera and how his life changed after marriage, and whether becoming a father changed his outlook on life. life. Ranbir Kapoor reveals how life changed after marriage and how he reacted when his BOD told him to make a will Responding to the question of whether to get married and how her vision of the future has changed, Ranbir added, I think legacy is something you only realize when you retire. It’s too early for me to know that my CA came to see me a few months ago and asked me: Should we make a will? Continuing to talk about his reaction, the actor continued, I was like, Will? I started to be scared, like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age? So the truth is all those things you don’t think about. Right now all I think about is the excitement of having a child, living a life with the child, how I’m going to be and what it’s going to be like. I have two exciting films coming out, I just got married. These things are on my mind, I don’t really think about the future. I’m just going to take it one day at a time and be the best version of myself. Back on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two major releases this year, the first being Shamshera which will be released soon, followed by director Ayan Mukherji Brahmastra. Read also :After Neetu Kapoor grooves to Shamshera’s song, his son Ranbir Kapoor grooves to his mother’s song Keh Doon Tumhe BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

