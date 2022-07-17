Five Films That Highlight Bhumi Pednekars’ Unconventional Film Choices

Bhumi Pednekar wowed audiences with his stunning debut in 2015, with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, the actress has chosen groundbreaking storylines that have redefined Bollywood cinema. Its choices stray away from what the company calls generic. She is known for playing tall, older, and older characters. LGBTQIA+ community. As a Bollywood actress, she made her own mark in less than a decade with her powerful choice of scripts.

Speaking about her unconventional roles in an interview with a top publication, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I always try to give a look at the character that doesn’t remind you of anyone else.” She also added, “The idea is to constantly challenge myself, to push the boundaries, to give the audience something new and exciting every time they come to see a movie I’m in.”

As the actor turns a year older today, we take a look at some of his more unconventional movie picks.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar’s debut in Bollywood is marked by Dum Laga Ke Haisha. A film that gave him an eternal impression in the industry, as an unconventional artist. Director Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, centers on marriage and its complications. This film earned Pednekar her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut Film. The film shows that love can trigger when you least expect it and follows Prem and Sandhya’s journey through their married life. It all starts when Prem’s parents decide to marry him off to ease financial strains. However, Prem rejects Sandhya at first sight. His neglect of Sandhya continues throughout their marriage.

Soon, the female lead expresses that she doesn’t feel Prem cares about her, and the pair have a fight. The situation keeps getting worse, until Sandhya reveals that she has made the decision to file for divorce and is perfectly capable of living on her own. The duo reunites after the court orders them to stay together for six months and attempt marriage. Bhumi plays the role of a woman who is unattractive by society’s standards. The film beautifully depicts how a woman who is not labeled as attractive is not entitled to love. Bhumi Pednekar captivates the audience with her brilliant performance and striking personality.

Saand Ki Ankh

Saand Ki Ankh is a biopic directed by Tushar Hiranandani, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The film is an inspiring tale based on the lives of snipers Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Both Chandro and Prakashi Tomar are hailed as the oldest snipers. The film speaks volumes about determination and the human spirit as these two actors take you on a roller coaster ride. The film begins as Chandro and Prakashi make the decision to cheat on their husbands and leave the village for a shooting tournament in the 90s. It follows their lives as they pick up guns at the age of 60 and won several medals in shooting. The actors showed off their acting prowess and comedic timing while playing the roles of 60-year-old women. The ease with which they have carried guns in movies is commendable.

With its script, the film subtly touches on social issues of gender discrimination and patriarchy. The film was hailed as a feminist statement and received critical acclaim. Taapsee and Bhumi both received rave reviews for their spirited performances. The film is a must-see to get a glimpse of the determination of these women to fight against male domination in society and in sport.

Toilets: Ek Prem Katha

Toilets: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The film supports government campaigns to improve sanitary conditions in India, where particular emphasis is placed on eradicating open defecation. This practice is prevalent especially in parts of rural India. The film follows Akshay Kumar’s character, Keshav, and Bhumi Pednekar’s character, Jaya, who fall in love and decide to get married. Jaya moves to the village of Keshav, Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, where she discovers that the toilets did not exist. She returns agitated after discovering that she should go to a field to defecate in the open air. Even after repeatedly being convinced of Keshav’s end, she remains adamant about her decision to return to Nandgaon only after a toilet has been made. Akshay Kumar directs all his efforts and attention to the construction of toilets. Although he faces strong protests within his own community, over time he manages to convince his family of the importance of having a toilet.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is another film starring Bhumi Pednekar that highlights another social stigma and challenges of those who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community. The film, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, stars the actress with Rajkumar Rao, playing the male lead. The story centers on a lavender wedding, or marriage of convenience, undertaken by the two sons belonging to the community. The idea behind the marriage was to conceal the identity of the two individuals belonging to the community. The film features Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a policeman and Bhumi Pednekar as a physical education teacher. The two actors meet when Rao’s character Shardul pretends to be a woman on a dating app and meets Pednekar’s character Sumi who was planning to meet a woman on a dating app. Eventually, the two decide to get married to hide their identities. The film follows them on their way to their wedding.

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is an action movie directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. The film tells the story of a Dacoit rebel group who called themselves the Baaghis, located in the Chambal ravines. Set in the 1970s, it follows the lives of the dacoits in their struggles and is a promising watch. The film has also been hailed as a promising thriller that will keep you glued to your seats. The film is adorned with a powerful performance by Bhumi Pednekar. She tries out the role of a woman on the run. She delivered a fiery performance that left the audience in awe. The actress won numerous accolades and widespread fame for the film. This includes the nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Besides Bhumi’s personal contribution, the film won several Filmfare awards and nominations.