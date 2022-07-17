Bollywood Chaiwala launched in Zirakpur





Zirakpur July 17, 2022 (Kulbir Kalsi)

The grand opening ceremony of the first outlet in Punjab of Bollywood Chaiwala was held at store No. 69 Panchkula Shopping Complex, Dhakoli here today. The outlet offers specialty Chai, Thandai, Wraps and a host of healthy food options. A large number of people joined the quirky launch feature, which made it a huge success. Ms. Swati Srivastava, Owner of Bollywood Chaiwala Franchise and Founder and CEO of Phoenix Dot Events, said, “As new movies are released in theaters every week, likewise, we will be showcasing a new dish every week at Bollywood Chaiwala. Parents of Franchise Owners Ms. Indu Prabha and Mr. Suman Kumar Sinha with Mr. Eklavya, Founder and CEO Bollywood Chaiwala Pvt Ltd, Ms. Preeti, Ms. Palak Gupta, Mr. Ankit Tayal and Mr. Jitender Gupta, Directors Bollywood Chaiwala Pvt Ltd and their families also graced the occasion. The outlet offers a wide range of tea varieties, such as – Cup Chai, Shahenshah Chai, Sholay Special Masala Chai, Eklavya Flavored Chai and Cheeni Kam Sugar Free Chai, Bodyguard Lemon Tea, Singham Green Tea, Race Flavored Tea Iced and Lemon Iced Tea Ready. The same goes for squashes and shakes. The variety offered includes Mojitos Arangi Re, Squash welcome, Ice crusher Chahat, Shakes sultan, Shake with ice cream Mastii, shake with dry fruit, ice cream Judwaa, Dry fruits thandai Mr India and Kesriya Badam Milk Kesari. In the snack category, offerings include Garlic Bread Airlift, Cheese Garlic Bread Jersey, Collie Burger #1, Mixed Fruit Jam Bread Barfi, and Sandwich grilled with paneer Dabang. The variety of pizzas include Kulhad Piku Tandoori Pizza, Hichki Corn Cheese Pizza, Drishyam Farmhouse Pizza, and Margherita Ghajini Cheese Pizza. The outlet will be offering 1+1 free until July 20 on all food items and Chai for just 1 for the next 2 days. Other specials include Cheese Ice Gola PK, Double Flavored Ice Cream Gola Karan Arjun, Paan Banaras, Matka Ice cream Baaghi, Kulhad ice cream Shershah, Bollywood ice cream Dhadak, Bollywood Blast Ice Cream Dangal, Double Flavored Ice Cream Margheritaream Jodi No 1, Salsa Nachos Iqhq, Cheese Nachos Agneepath, Punjabi Nachos Krish, Masala Papad Swadesh, Sweet corn Force, Honey Chilli Potato Hero, Papri Chaat Partner, Bombay Bhelpuri Baghban, shakes, pizza, momos, pasta, noodles, maggie, paan, gola, thandai , quick bites, immunity booster, hot coffee, cold coffee, soups and lassi. The Bollywood Chaiwala India Private Limited is considered a global brand, working on the sole mission of bringing technology to the food industry and providing the best experience to customers. From Kulhad Chai to Thanda Gola, the menu covers a vast portion of vegetarian foods and drinks. It also promotes the flavor of local food brands and trucks with the philosophy that uplifting others makes for success. The aroma of sweet chai, the scent of mixed spices, etc. were the cherries on top of the launch program. Other than that, music, dancing, shows, gifts, prizes, treats, food, drinks, etc. made the party memorable. CLICK HERE to like the YesPunjab.com Facebook page for regular updates

