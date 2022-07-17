Actor Quentin Tarantino compared to Pacino and De Niro





Dominating the airwaves of cult cinema since the early 1990s, many thought Quentin Tarantino would be out of breath by the end of the 2010s, but his masterpiece Once upon a time in Hollywood proved every skeptic wrong. A methodical analysis of contemporary America at the turn of the 1970s, Tarantino’s most recent film starred Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, with the incredible modern epic being the greatest work of famous filmmakers. Restrained and efficient, the filmmaker abandons his devotion to throwaway pulp stories for a more controlled personal story of a movie star (DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Pitt) during Hollywood’s golden age in the late 1980s. 1960. As they grow bigger and bigger in the industry, poison seeps into the promised land of Los Angeles, as the real murderous Manson family plans a violent act that would forever change America’s identity. modern. In the midst of this swirling cauldron of doom is the unknown victim of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, the princess of Quentin Tarantino’s tragic fairy tale set in the wistful glow of the setting sun of the Golden Age of ‘Hollywood. While Robbies’ portrayal of Sharon Tate grabbed headlines, it was the lead Leonardo DiCaprios performance that Tarantino had been planning for years, eyeing the actor for the role since working with him on the blaxploitation flick. , Django Unchained. Singing the actors’ praises, Tarantino went so far as to compare DiCaprio to stars like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in an interview with the Hollywood journalist. One of the things I love about Leo is that he just doesn’t plug into two movies a year, Tarantino first claimed, comparing him to contemporary social media personalities such as Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Continuing, he adds, he’s sort of on his own today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the ’70s, where they weren’t trying to make two movies a year, they could do anything. what they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this it must be pretty good. Having worked with Pacino and De Niro throughout his career, Tarantino can certainly speak from experience. In fact, after working with De Niro on Jackie Brown in 1997, the filmmaker was full of praise for the iconic icon of the 20th century. Speaking in an interview with Charlie Rose on the release of Jackie Brown, said Tarantino, He deserves his reputation as probably the greatest actor of his generation. Continuing, he comments, I think he is the best actor in the world. I’ve never seen an actor consume himself so completely in character, in real character work while on the job. And what I mean by that is that when Robert is playing Louis, he’s working from moment to moment. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

