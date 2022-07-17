Daredevils Kingpin actor gives candid review of Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititis’ second foray into the MCU is finally here with Thor: Love and Thunder. His latest release Ragnarok, was universally loved by fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, the latter film received a much more mixed reception. Critics landed everywhere, and the project earned a B+ CinemaScore, which is relatively low for a Marvel deal.

So why is the movie getting so many reviews? Well, there are several factors, some of which are lackluster visual effects, not enough Christian Bales Gorr the Butcher God, and an overload of jokes that for some just don’t land.

While critical reception may have been all over the place, with the general public in the same boat, it seems some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are loving it. Chief among them is none other than daredevil‘sVincent DONofrio.

Daredevils Kingpin Loves Thunder

wonder

The stars began sharing their reactions to Thor: Love and Thunderand as you might expect, there’s a lot of praise being generated.

daredevil Star Vincent DOnofrio was among those who complimented the film. A recent Tweeter of his reading, This, this movie here. I love it.

Eternals Lia McHugh was also among those who Publish their support by saying: As always, a spectacular night and another wonderful film that you must see.

Xochitl Gomez, of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Noted how was the movie Absolutely Bonkers:

Love & Thunder. Absolutely Bonkers, and that’s why I love it. Last night, that was it. Always creepy!!

Chris Pratt praised Chris Hemsworth for instagramclearly indicating how no one on earth is right anymore [for the role] that [Hemsworth]:

Nobody on earth is more right for @thorofficial than this man @chrishemsworth. What a stallion. What a star. What movie ! Grateful forever. Thanks to @TaikaWaititi for including us! Thank you to everyone in Australia who looked after us so well.

Loki the director of the first season, Kate Herron, exclaimed how much she laughed, cry, and laughs again:

No spoilers, just here to say go watch @TaikaWaititi #thorloveandthunder because it was great fun I laughed. I cried. Laugh again.

Thor’s split exit

People probably aren’t too surprised to see celebrities shouting praise for the film. After all, they’re definitely not going to rip it publicly.

Either way, support from other MCU cast members is always a good thing. Many also probably enjoy seeing how involved all of these other actors are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for Vincent DOnofrio, the fans were extremely motivated to bring Kingpin back Hawk Eye. The actor’s recent social media posts hinted at how he could return sooner rather than later. A casting report for the Alaqua Coxs spin-off show, Echohas seemingly confirmed that the crime boss will show up there, potentially alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Needless to say, audiences want more DOnofrio ASAP.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters worldwide, and Echo is set to debut on Disney+ next year.