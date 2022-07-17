Woke is only part of the problem plaguing the MCU now

The Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t hurt its glory days.

Even lukewarm fare like 2019’s Captain Marvel scored big at the US box office ($426 million). Installments like Avengers: Endgame, by comparison, have surpassed some of the most successful films of all time.

Now? There is a problem in MCU-city.

The last proof? Thor: Love and Thunder fell like a stone at the box office on its second weekend of release against no new competition either. Where the Crawdads Sing did more than analysts expected, but still isn’t a threat to the MCU’s theatrical dominance.

Consider the numbers in play:

Disneys Thor: Love and Thunder is off to a great drop, dropping -68% for a second weekend to $46 million. As the Taika Waititi-directed film has improved past its lofty estimates of $130 million last weekend into the $144 million range, it’s clear that these sour ratings exits from a B+ CinemaScore and 3 1/2 stars take their toll.

The trend is so deep that even geek rah-rah sites like Screen Rant is sounding the alarm.

Thor: Love and Thunder encounters a 68% drop at the box office in its second weekend, which continues a dark theatrical trend for the MCU’s Phase 4… This phase has had trouble logging in [emphasis added] with audiences, as it’s currently unclear if there’s an overarching view of where these stories will go.

When encouraging news sites, especially those eager to promote the MCU’s push for inclusion, peddle this eye-opening narrative.

And, as Screen Rant has indicated, Thor’s financial meltdown isn’t an isolated incident. The deadline says more about the context.

The second weekend drop of Thors ranks among the worst MCUs, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%) and Black Widow (-68%). Forget Spider-Man: No Way Homes -68% second drop. It’s largely because of Christmas, and everyone knows the Sony/MCU title was making money on a daily basis. This is an outlier.

No Way Home had a gargantuan opening late last year, and the fan-friendly film enjoyed box office legs from Betty Grable (Mary Hart? Carrie Underwood?).

Few people think Thor will replicate Spidey’s longevity.

And let’s not forget last year’s Eternals, a Phase 4 entry that failed on multiple fronts. Director Chloe Zhao’s misfire generated only $164 millionalthough the pandemic has clearly hurt its results. The reviews were equally nasty.

On the surface, the MCU appears to be in solid form. The new Thor had a massive opening weekend, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness capped its box office with a total of $411 million.

Most movie studios would kill for these results.

The numbers still offer warning signs for Disney, stewards of the MCU. Reviewers, many of whom have loved the fare of previous superheroes, can only give lukewarm praise for the new releases.

Rotten Tomatoes score for Doctor Strange? 89 percent fresh. Multiverse of madness? 74% fresh

Rotten Tomatoes score for Thor: Ragnarok? 93 percent fresh. Love and thunder? 68 percent fresh

The Phase 4 movies aren’t generating the kind of fan love that’s propelled the saga since Robert Downey, Jr. donned that iron suit in 2008.

What happened?

There’s no denying that the revival plays a role in downgrading the franchise, but that’s not the only reason the MCU stumbles.

You could blame less familiar characters for the slowdown. Few people outside of the Comic-Con crowd could name a single Eternal character before this film was released. Still, the equally obscure Shang Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings got better reviews and box office beefy Eternals.

And more recent MCU movies have featured fan favorites like Doctor Strange and Thor, still played by the beloved original stars.

Still, MCU maestro Kevin Feige has focused on waking up for the fourth chapter in the superhero saga. And he kept his promise.

Eternals took a diverse lineup of superheroes and made it even more inclusive. Love and Thunder is not about one but two same-sex themes. Multiverse of Madness similarly adds a same-sex couple into the storytelling mix.

None of this should matter, on paper.

It should be noted that many woke projects fail or fail to live up to the hype. Think “Charlie’s Angels”, “Men in Black: International”, “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Lightyear” to name a few examples.

Diversity can be both healthy and beneficial for a film franchise. The Fast & Furious franchise remains aggressively inclusive, but hardly anyone complains as the saga sticks to its high-octane formula. He also doesn’t call attention to his casting choices.

It’s diverse, not awake.

We’ve seen several examples of woke movies that focused more on progressive platitudes than rock em, sock em entertainment. The creative tumble between “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sisterhood Rules” is a classic example. The 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot burned more calories on its feminist bona fide than crafting killer jokes.

that’s why non-revival movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick stood out in a crowded market.

It is also evident that Phase 4 lacks a cohesive spirit, let alone a primary guideline. The first MCU films were preparing for the challenge of Thanos. They also layer up cleverly to reinforce the universe in play.

A cameo here, a post-credits sequence there, and the big picture slowly came into focus.

Phase 4 movies are all over the cultural map.

Black Widow felt like a Jason Bourne adventure. Thor: Love and Thunder flirted with Adam Wests Pow! Bam! superhero brand. Shang Chi delivered the most traditional MCU thrills with an elegant oriental twist.

The less we think about austere Eternals, the better.

Where is the master plan, the villain hidden in the shadows who can take over from Thanos?

The quest to create more and more content in our age of streaming doesn’t help the MCU either. We get a new “Star Wars” series every few months, and something similar applies to the MCU. There are too many products out there right now, and none of them are particularly spellbinding.

“WandaVision” was bold and original, no doubt, but lacked the addictive nature of a “Captain America: Civil War” or “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

At the end of the line ?

The MCU is no longer special. Fans don’t expect greatness from every new product, and they spend most of their energy debating all the super-flaws on YouTube and social media.

The franchise hasn’t fallen as dramatically as the theatrical “Star Wars” model, now in drydock seeking major repairs.

The days of huge de facto opening weekends for new MCU projects may soon be over.