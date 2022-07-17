Japan’s COVID-19 cases top 100,000 a day in near record

Overseas travelers gather after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, Japan on June 1, when the government eased border measures based on the improving infection situation to COVID-19, doubling the maximum number of arrivals in the country to 20,000 per day. But cases have recently spiked, notably topping 100,000 on Sunday. Photo Franck Robchon/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) — COVID-19 cases are rising again in Japan with infections surpassing 100,000 for the first time since a record high in February when the Omicron subvariant emerged. On Sunday, Japan reported 105,564 cases for a total of 10,335,243 in the world’s 13th place as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads worldwide. Deaths rose by 17, bringing the total to 31,615 in the 31st.

In the first peak, cases reached 26,184 on August 22, amid the delta outbreak and two weeks after the close of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The case record is 105,816 on February 6.

Prior to the Delta surge, the record was 7,785 on August 19, 2021. In 2020, the high was 3,717 on December 31.

Globally over the past week, infections fell 3% to 6,387,270 with a daily average of 873,525, the highest in three months, according to Worldometers.info tracking. On January 21, the daily record was set at 3,840,795. The total so far on Sunday is 567,072,826, including 663,237 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, deaths fell 7% to a total of 10,987 over the past week. This daily average of 1,570 with the recent low of 1,216 on July 4, which is the lowest since 1,076 on March 21, 2020, 10 days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. So far on Sunday, the total is 6,387,270, including 999 on Saturday.

Some countries do not report weekend data.

Japan recorded the fifth highest number of cases last week, 506,017 with a 110% increase.

Other case increases over the past week with more than 25,000 in descending order were South Korea 108% with 229,980, Peru 110% with 71,818, Guatemala 44% with 37,815, Romania 348% with 34,582, Iran 187% with 25,126.

The United States reported the most cases, 740,547 but an 8% drop, France No. 2 at 710,901 with a 21% drop, Italy No. 3 at 671,277 with a 1% gain , Germany No. 4 at 670,724 with a drop of 7%. ascend.

Among nations reporting more than 100 deaths with steep increases over the past week: Italy 35% with 7,844, third in the world; Mexico 45% with 398; Thailand 25% with 199; Japan 47% with 156; South Korea at 68% with 104.

As with cases, the United States reported the most deaths, 1,893 but a 20% drop. Brazil was second with 1,799 with an increase of 11%. Germany was fourth with 671 and a gain of 18%.

Weekly increases in reported cases were Asia of 22% to 164,424,027, Oceania of 5% to 10,609,135, South America of 3% to 61,132,255. Decreases were Africa of 31 % for 12,442,577, Europe by 14% for a world high of 210,683,449, North America by 3% for 108,080,712.

Death gains were as follows: Oceania 19% to 15,182 and South America 7% to 1,310,697. Declines were Africa 26% to 256,414, North America 15% to 1,496 776, Europe 11% to a world high of 1,864,932, Asia 3% to 1,443,254.

The United States leads with 1,048,822 deaths and 91,250,392 infections, according to Worldometers.info. The United States holds the world record for daily cases with 909,017 on January 13. Brazil is second in deaths with 675,353 and third in cases with 33,290,266. India is second in cases with 43,750,599, including 20,528 on Sunday, the most since 22,271 on February 18.

India has the record for daily deaths at 4,529 on May 18, 2021, without adjustments from regions.

Russia is fourth for deaths with 381,811, including 46 on Sunday and 39 on July 10, the fewest since 34 April 16, 2020, France fourth for cases with 32,942,910.

In the top 10 of deaths, Mexico is fifth with 326,491, Peru sixth with 213,301, Great Britain seventh with 181,580, Italy eighth with 169,846, Indonesia ninth with 156,849, France 10th with 150,576.

In the top 10 cases, Germany is fifth with 29,692,989, Britain sixth with 23,075,360, Italy seventh with 20,076,863, South Korea eighth with 18,761,757, Russia ninth with 18,490,296, Turkey 10th with 15,297,539.

In total, more than 12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, a gain of more than 200 million in two weeks, with a global population of 7.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Tracking.

Broken down by world region, Asia-Pacific administered at least one dose to 80% of the population, the United States and Canada to 79%, as well as Latin America and Asia-Pacific with the Europe at 69%, the Middle East at 57% and Africa at 24%, according to The New York Times follow-up.

Japan is promoting a fourth vaccine to tackle the spike in cases during the seventh wave.

In addition, Japan is strengthening free coronavirus testing capacity at train stations and airports and ensuring effective ventilation is provided inside buildings.

“We are not considering movement restrictions at this stage,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a government meeting. coronavirus task force friday. “We will remain on high alert and work to resume social and economic activities.”

These efforts mean that Japan “will conduct a careful transition to normal while continuing to coexist with the virus,” Kishida said.

Cases of the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant accounted for 56.4 percent of all new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo through July 4, surpassing those of the previously dominant BA.2 subvariant.

The BA.5 strain is also the most dominant in the United States, accounting for 65% of cases from July 3-9.

The chances of unvaccinated people contracting the virus are five times higher than those of vaccinated and boosted people. The risks of hospitalization are 7.5 times higher and deaths 14 to 15 times higher, said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of the Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research group. says NPR.

“Let me make a clear and plain point here that’s a little hard to hear: whether you’ve been vaccinated, whether you’ve ever been infected, whether you’ve ever been infected and vaccinated, you have very little protection against BA .5 in terms of infection or mild to moderate infection,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years of age and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to approve the new vaccine, which was approved by the European Union in late 2021 and in Canada in February. Novavax Inc. is an American biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Previously, vaccines endorsed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were approved.

Unlike these vaccines, Novavax uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike mRNA.

Two doses were 90% effective in preventing coronavirus disease in a study of around 30,000 adults aged 18 and over.

China, where COVID-19 first emerged more than 2½ years ago, has reported 5,226 deaths. Before a peak in April, it was 4,636, which has remained at that number since early February 2021.

ThursdayChina has reported 432 cases, the most since May 25.

Shanghai, which was closed due to the recent epidemic, was downward trend with 33 on Saturday.

“The number of positive cases in Shanghai has been declining recently, but it remains difficult to trace the remaining risk groups due to the wide range of infection movements,” said Yuan Zheng’an, a member of the expert team. Shanghai COVID-19. .

These are confirmed cases of illness. Asymptomatic cases are reported separately in mainland China.