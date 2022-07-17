Samantha: delighted to celebrate Indian cinema in Australia





Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been invited as a guest by the Melbourne Indian Film Festival, is looking forward to interacting with fans in person.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not only made her mark in Tamil and Telugu cinema but also in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in The Family Man 2. Now she is about to make a foray in Hindi films and reportedly signed a project alongside the actor. Ayushmann Khurana. With her growing popularity overseas as well, the actress was invited as a guest by the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM). The festival in Australia kicks off on August 12 and will see Prabhu interact with his fans and deliver a speech to a live audience, talking about his career. Last year, even though I was virtually part of the IFFM, I could feel the energy and the vibe thanks to the enthusiasm of all the participants, says Prabhu. The 35-year-old is looking forward to the experience. With the world opening up and the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of the festival in person and experience this energy first hand, this is something I look forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema in all its diversity with communities of Indians and film lovers is an exciting feeling, she shares. Prabhu is especially enthusiastic about interacting with the audience. I’m sure interacting with those who love and respect the art of cinema would be a pleasant experience. Plus, film festivals are great common ground for unifying everything we love about going to the movies, she concludes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes for TV, Entertainment and Lifestyle daily supplement, HT Cafe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/samanthaexcited-about-celebrating-indian-cinema-in-australia-101658075293926.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

