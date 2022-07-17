Dropping Subscribers, Advertising Plan – The Hollywood Reporter

Morgan Stanley’s Benjamin Swinburne probably won’t be the only one to reference the Kate Bush song featured in the hit Netflix series stranger things as Wall Street prepares for the global streamer’s second quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

“Running Up That Hill,” the analyst titled his July 12 report, referencing the singer’s 1985 track that appeared in stranger things season four, then topped the worldwide charts this summer. Like his peers and management, Swinburne predicts a second straight quarter of subscriber losses, with Netflix’s global figure of 221.6 million likely to decline. Expert expects Netflix to remain “consistent with global paid net additions forecast (-2 million), but we see potential downside risks related to mobile app download trends, and are reducing our net additions in Q3 (+1.55m vs. +2m previously) to account for high post-release churn stranger things season 4.” Swinburne also cut its 2023 subscriber growth forecast from 9.3 million to 7.9 million and its price target from $300 to $220, but retained its “equal weight” rating on the title.

Addressing rising inflation and talking about a recession in more detail, Swinburne predicted that both could hit Netflix. “Streaming video revenues could prove more vulnerable than expected to a global recession and lower levels of consumer spending,” he argued. “While Netflix’s top-tier engagement should help it retain customers, its relative price premium is likely offset as consumers look to lower their streaming bills.”

But the Morgan Stanley expert also touted the streamer’s planned rollout of a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. “Capturing the $160 billion global video ad spend opportunity over the long term should allow Netflix to drive growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) by relying less on consumer price increases,” said writes Swinburne. The analyst concluded by noting that how investors view Netflix will change over time: “Net adds importance to stocks, but longer-term ARPU growth expectations matter more.” After all, in the past, “the majority of Netflix’s revenue growth has come from net additions or customer growth. As the business matures, ARPU moves from a secondary driver to a primary driver, which is why he expects Netflix to “continue to prioritize ARPU growth, including continuing to raise prices.”

Source: Netflix Records

In a July 12 report, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan also noted, “Capturing the long-term opportunity of $160 billion in global video ad spend should allow Netflix to drive ARPU growth by relying on less consumer price increases. In markets with high ad ARPUs, like the United States, Netflix can offer a significantly lower price and unlock additional net adds without sacrificing unit economics. Advertising can also be a consumer-friendly way to monetize password sharing. Harrigan also noted the changes the AVOD push could bring to Netflix’s culture. “Deviating from its DNA, Netflix will also need to disclose comprehensive viewing information to satisfy advertising market transparency and third-party audit requirements,” he explained.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall in a July 13 report noted that his team’s analysis of monthly active user data implies a net drop in second-quarter subscribers of just 1 million. But it stuck to its forecast of a 2 million drop, as directed by management. “The main driver of our unchanged estimates is low conviction, as we believe historically correlated metrics are less relevant at this time for Netflix, which appears to be experiencing a new phase of customer churn,” he explained. . “As such, past correlations turn out to be less reliable, and we don’t believe there is enough evidence to imply a bullish earnings call.” And he pointed out: “We also have a downside bias on second-half estimates, including growth underpressure and a currency headwind on financials.”

So what should Netflix investors expect in terms of subscriber forecasts for the current quarter? “We sense low conviction across the street, so this is another quarter of a wait, with investors likely resetting after that,” Cahall wrote.

Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler in a June 23 report reiterated his “underperforming” rating on Netflix, but lowered his price target from $240 to $196 “given current conditions. market, rising content production costs, in addition to several potentially costly initiatives.” Schindler added: “Overall, while our survey indicates that Netflix is ​​currently the top choice for consumers, we believe our results indicate that streaming has very quickly become a commoditized commodity post-pandemic, with original content being a differentiating factor. key for a user to subscribe to the service.”

The rise of domestic subscriptions for Netflix “appears to be at or near its peak,” the Bank of America analyst argued. “The availability of more services in addition to more compelling competitive value propositions has led customers to subscribe to more services overall while retaining Netflix. If a recession were to set in, however, there would be no not surprising to see additional churn.

In the short term, these are after all subtrends. Cowen analyst John Blackledge pointed this out in his earnings outlook, which read: “Net-net, we expect investors to remain focused on the net sub-trajectory at (earnings report), as well than on the third trimester guide.” It predicts a paid net drop of 2 million users, “taking into account macro, competition, and password sharing.” But it raised its net additions projection for 2023 slightly due to the level of announcements ahead.

“Netflix shares are down 46% since the first quarter results of 04/19 (and down 69% since the start of the year), with the pullback reflecting the broader trend in tech stocks as well as Netflix-specific challenges (high existing penetration in certain markets, as well as password sharing, increased competition and macro issues),” Blackledge pointed out. more attractive, in our view, before the service’s likely introduction of an ad-supported tier which we believe could add approximately 4 million additional subscribers in the US/Canada and a significant uptick to ’23 US/Canadian Revenues.

Wall Street expects more updates on a planned crackdown on password sharing and the launch of a cheaper AVOD, meaning ad-supported subscriber tier. After all, Netflix revealed on July 13 that it had chosen Microsoft as its global ad sales and technology partner. “We are awaiting further details on the AVOD rollout, password sharing and any content strategy overhauls to drive undergrowth,” Cahall said. “We believe the bias for revisions to H2 estimates is to the downside.”