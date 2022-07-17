10 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Still Not MarriedATN News





Bollywood actresses are trailblazers, they all carry the flag of female empowerment and they prove that women are no less than men. Some of them have increased global diversity, some are selfless, some speak loud and clear for unity among people. These single artists have built successful careers in Bollywood. Today, despite the advantages, we see single Bollywood artists as smoking hot Bollywood artists. Although some of them are young, some are over 40 years old. 10-Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel gave an amazing performance with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000) by Rakesh Roshan. Conceived on June 9, 1976, Amisha is hot and hot. At 43, Amisha is still looking for an ideal life partner. 9. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of veteran artist legislator Shatrughan Sinha, but is best known for her own character. Conceived on June 2, 1987, Sonakshi continues to love her mother in her personal life as well. Sonakshi is best known for movies like Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Akira, Lootera and Rowdy Rathore. 8. Yami Gautam One of the finest and most beautiful single Bollywood actresses, Yami was born on November 28, 1988. After appearing in several TV soap operas, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. 7. Isha Gupta Esha made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2. She is known for her daring photo shoots and sharing hot pics on social media platforms. Hot Bollywood diva Esha Gupta turns 33 on November 20, 2018. Hopefully he gets married before his next birthday. Reportedly, she will get engaged to Nikhil Thambi in 2019. 6. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt celebrated her 26th birthday on March 15, 2018. In the space of seven years, Alia has established herself as the most popular, successful and highest paid Bollywood actress around. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt but most people know her for her roles in Bollywood movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Badri Ki Dulhania. Alia is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and the couple could get married soon. 5. Jacqueline Fernandez Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez holds a unique place in Bollywood. Born on August 11, 1985, Jacqueline is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood today. Fashionable and chic Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez keeps herself going with yoga and the gym. Hattie seems to have no chance of getting married in the near future. 4. Kangana Ranaut Born on March 23, 1987, Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut has crossed the age of 32. Kangana is one of the most powerful actresses in the industry. He is best known for movies like Danu Weds Manu Returns, Danu Weds Manu, Queen and Manikarnika. 3. Katrina Kaif Born on July 16, 1983, Katrina Kaif is almost 36 years old today. Still, she was in no mood to get caught. Kate made her debut in 2003 and has worked in around 30 Bollywood films till date. He is best known for Sarkar, Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King, New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Rajneeti. After her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Kat is focusing on her career and has some big movies in her kitty like Tiger 3 and Sooryavanshi. 2. Sushmita Sen Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, 43, is dating 27-year-old model Rohman Shaul. If we believe the rumors, the actress will soon get married. 1. Shraddha Kapoor Born on March 3, 1987, Shraddha was the daughter of popular actor Shakti Kapoor, but she established herself among successful actresses and established herself in the industry. Article source: Janbarathims

