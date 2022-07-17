Britney Spears compares Selena Gomez to mom Lynn – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: Mediapunch/Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Britney Spears is so grateful to have a friend Selena Gomez, 29, in his life. The pop star, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the The Wizards of Waverly Place alum of a photo shootthanking Selena for attending her recent wedding to Sam Asghari28 years old, with guests Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. She came to my wedding, Britney started, referring to Selena, before shouting Drew and Paris as well. More about Britney Spears The three most beautiful women in Hollywood @drewbarrymore, @parishilton, she said of the famous guest trio. There was a twist, however: Brit revealed she had no idea they would be among 60 guests at the intimate affair in Thousand Oaks, Calif., held on June 9. I had no idea !!! I was so happy!!! she exclaimed in surprise. Back to Selena, however, Britney detailed a special conversation the two former Disney stars had at the reception, even comparing Sel to her mother. Lynn Spears. [Selena] told me i just want you to be happy three times My mom does too It was so cool that she got to join me and share her thoughts, she said in the caption. Britney Spears’ Sexiest Photos: See the ‘Stronger’ Singer’s Sexiest Pics Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will all my life [Selena] was a nice surprise!!! Britney wrote. The Crossroads The actress also praised Selenas’ mental health advocacy work via Rare Beauty, which launched a Your Words Matter campaign earlier this spring. I appreciate ALL of the mental health talks she does for our generation Two hour specials with reps You are such a special person and I had to share this photo I thought it would make her happy, Britney wrote. Notably, Britney has been estranged from most of her family members, including dad Jaime Spearssister Jamie Lynn Spears, and mom Lynn after her conservatorship ended in November 2022. Despite the drama, and previously calling out her mother’s alleged past behavior, Britney seemed to be pleased with Lynn’s public response to her nuptials. My mom was questioned by the paparazzi 3 times on the street How does your daughter feel about your response to her marriage, she said all she wanted for me was to be happy!!! Britney added. Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family!!! God bless you, she finished the message. Related link Related: Jason Alexander: 5 things to know about Britney Spears’ ex who crashed her marriage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/07/17/britney-spears-compares-selena-gomez-mom-lynn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos