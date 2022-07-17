Affleck and Lopez got marriage license in Las Vegas, court records show





Comment this story Comment From Bennifer to Benniforever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, the actress/pop star has confirmed. We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient, she wrote in her newsletter, Sur le JLo, on Sunday evening. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughters’ second birthday, all wanting the same thing for us so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage. She detailed the wedding: her in a dress from an old movie, he in a jacket, barely making it to a small white wedding chapel, taking photos together in a pink Cadillac convertible once driven by Elvis. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the Tunnel of Love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be spending with an eternity, she concluded. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for. It was signed With Love, Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. News of the wedding emerged Sunday afternoon with the publication of a Clark County, Nevada, marriage license bearing the names of Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. She also has this new name: Jennifer Affleck. (Why not Ben Lopez???? asked Jezebel.) The license was proof enough for news to quickly spread through the entertainment media of the marriage of the famous duo, who announced their engagement in April. The legal union took a long time to come. The pair originally met in the early 2000s on the set of Gigli, which to film critics was essentially a movie version of clay pigeons. They soon got engaged. As the film became a box office punchline, Bennifer became a cultural phenomenon. People were obsessed and heartbroken when they called off their marriage in 2003. Bennifer’s reunion is the ultimate gift for our nostalgia-obsessed culture The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 as divorced parents, the world’s continued fascination. Lopez, 52, has been married three times to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and has 14-year-old twins; Affleck, 49, was married to actress Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018. They have three children. When the couple got back together, The Posts Emily Yahr wrote of the feelings he sparked in longtime fans: Looking back, the cultural phenomenon that was Bennifer truly seemed like an all-consuming, inevitable storm. The couple could barely go anywhere without being photographed. The build-up to their ultimately called off wedding in 2003 was described by one outlet as a week of D-Day media frenzy. As actress Mindy Kaling who parodied Affleck in her breakout stage production recalled in her first book, Bennifer was so big it was like two people had never been in love before and they found out. So imagine everyone rejoicing when Bennifer emerged from the gray after Lopez split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Lopez announced the (re)engagement in her newsletter and described Afflecks’ proposal. Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? she wrote, according to people. Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said, is a yes? I said YES of course it’s a YES. She later told the magazine: It’s a beautiful result that it happened in this way at this time in our lives when we can really appreciate and celebrate and respect each other. We always have, but we have even more appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions. This round table, it seems that the couple has done. Second time the charm, as Affleck suggested in a Wall Street Journal magazine profile in December. I had a second chance in my career. I had a second chance as a human being. Life is tough, and we always fail and hopefully learn from those failures, Affleck said. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this growth is a second chance. I really tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but in the cases where I have been successful they have proven to be the defining aspects of my life.

