5 Things About Cyndi Lauper’s Son Who Was Arrested – Hollywood Life

Image credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock pop icon Cyndi Lauper woke up to disturbing news on the morning of Thursday, July 14. His 24-year-old son, A tool, was arrested after being found sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car in New York. The New York Police Department has confirmed HollywoodLife that the offspring of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singers have been taken into custody after officers discovered a car was double parked. It was a 2014 Mercedes-Benz and when they called it they learned the car was stolen, read the NYPD statement. A 24-year-old man, Declyn Lauper, was in the driver’s seat and was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. More about Cyndi Lauper Read more about Cyndis’ son, Declyn, below. 1. Declyn is the Grammy winners’ only child. Cyndi shares her only child with her husband David Thortonwhom she married in 1991. Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper was born on November 19, 1997. Celebrities arrested in 2022: ASAP Rocky, Tiffany Haddish and more clichés 2. He’s a rapper who collaborated with G-Easy Declyn made a name for himself in the music world as rapper Dex Lauper. With 2 million followers on Instagram, the rising star has collaborated with big names, including G-Easy. The duo worked together on the 2019 song KID S. 3. After his arrest, he posted a music video about privacy Declyn was sitting in the Mercedes C350 which was reported stolen two years ago, by TMZ. The musician was allowed to leave the police station with an appearance ticket for a future court date. Interestingly, two days later, he posted a music video to his Instagram with the lyrics to the songs in the caption, reading, No time for TMZ I just want privacy I just want time for myself! Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage 4. Cyndi said it was hard for Declyn to have a famous mom. In a 2008 interview, the legendary pop star opened up about her son living with a famous mother. It’s hard for him, she said The Guardian. People look at him and he feels the pressure to be my son. Someone came up to me on the street and kept talking and talking. Declyn said afterwards, Who are you? And I said, I’m a mom. And he said, No, you’re not you Cyndi Lauper! 5. Declyn fiercely protects her mother It seems Declyn has nothing against her Grammy-winning relative for being famous, though. In a recent Instagram Story, the rising young star shared a photo of the couple walking the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs with the caption, Say what you want about me but keep my mom’s name out of your mouth. I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother.

