Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: What Stars Are Waiting For





New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers brother Luke Rodgers and more and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The eldest brother of professional footballers announced his wife Aimee Rodgers pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. For the past two and a half years, we have kept our struggle with infertility very private. Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we got married, the dad-to-be captioned his maternity photos at the time. Things don’t always go as planned. What followed for us was multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an attempt at IUI, two rounds of IVF, a complete failure, and a miscarriage this summer after finally getting pregnant for the very first time. I watched my wife take hundreds of shots and injections, go through procedures and tests, and go through the physical and emotional roller coaster of the infertility process. Luke called their upcoming arrival a miracle in legend, concluding that God is so good and so faithful. So today we are beyond excited to share that we are pregnant with a baby boy. My wife is the strongest person I know. It has been the most humbling and exhausting season and yet God has answered our prayers. I can’t wait to see Aimee as a mother. And I can’t wait to give this little guy a sweet mullet for his first haircut, too. Thank you to those who accompanied us in this ordeal. Thank you for your prayers and encouragement. Baby Boy Rodgers, we look forward to meeting you in July. Aimee shared the news with her own post, writing that she was so grateful to have conceived. My relationship with God has deepened, the future star captioned. My marriage is stronger than ever. I’m so thankful for my rock of a husband. I can finally be a mom and see the love of my life become a dad. Jordan Rogers fiance, JoJo Fletcher, commented on the social media upload: I’m crying. I love you guys and I already love this little boy so much. That same day, reality TV star Olivia Buckland announced her own pregnancy news Happy New Year Baby Bowen, the The Island of Love UK alum captioned her January 1st Instagram upload with her husband Alex Bowen. This year we meet Baby Bowen. We are so incredibly overflowing with love. The say yes to the dress alum met Alex on season 2 of the UK dating series in 2016, and the couple got married in September 2018 in the UK. Amid the fallout from Alecs Rust scandal, Hilaria announced in March 2022 that she and the actor were expecting their seventh child. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are expecting baby #2, they revealed via Instagram on May 29. Round 2! they captioned their joint post, which featured the couple posing with their daughter, Sterling, who was born in February 2021. Keep scrolling to see more star pregnancy announcements.

