Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan is the benchmark for every newcomer : Bollywood News





Taapsee Pannu was recently seen on the big screen in chabas Mithu. As the film continues to roll in theaters, the actress is already gearing up for her next adventure. Interestingly, Taapsee was cast opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hiranis Soak. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee opened up about her thoughts on stardom, box office success, and box office failure. If that wasn’t enough, Taapsee also talked about Shah Rukh Khan and how every success and every defeat is personal for the mega star. Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan is the benchmark for every newcomer Speaking first about Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee claimed that SRK is literally the go-to for every newcomer to Delhi. The success and notoriety of actors are benchmarks that newcomers strive to achieve. Further revealing Taapsee added, I told him (Shah Rukh Khan) that he is the reference or the person that every foreigner especially from Delhi looks up to. I’m not a superstar but he’s the superstar. I don’t really feel like when you work with people like him or superstars like him that you realize that’s what the stakes of the word celebrity or star are. That’s when paanch saal se koi picture nahi aayi hai (he hasn’t had a release for the past five years) but one of his moves creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal, it is fame. It’s not what we think of as a star.” Later, talking about success and failure, Taapsee revealed that her family members called her a bad loser and an even worse winner. However, the actress says she has managed to move on in her professional life and doesn’t take success or failure too seriously. Detailing this evolution she adds, Many other things come with success, especially in this country. It teaches you not to take your successes or failures too seriously. That I learned. I haven’t been a good loser. I keep going…my family members still call me “she’s a really bad loser when I play board games”. I’m a bad loser and probably an even worse winner actually. But in professional life, I kind of improved like I don’t take success or failure too seriously now. It’s not like it didn’t affect me, it still affected me and it bothered me a bit, but I got better at dealing with it.” Back on the work front, post Shabaash Mithu which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, Taapsee also has Anurag Kashyap’s thriller, do workfollowed by Soak. Read also :EXCLUSIVE: Dunki’s love story is so much more than Rajkumar Hirani’s other films, says Taapsee Pannu on Shah Rukh Khan star More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

