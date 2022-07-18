Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein: From tycoon to me too
END HOLLYWOOD: Harvey Weinstein and the culture of silence
Author: Ken Aulette
Editor: Penguin
Price: $30
pages: 466
As you’d expect, there aren’t many laughs in Hollywood end, the new biography of Ken Auletta from the cradle to prison of Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul convicted of third-degree rape and another sex crime in New York and awaiting trial on other charges in California. When Auletta calls Weinstein’s relationship with his brother Bob “Shakespeare worthy,” he puts the story squarely in the tragedy column of the ledger.
But then Broadway star Nathan Lane makes a brief appearance, like Puck doing cartwheels on the set of Coriolanus.
The year was 2000, and Weinstein’s cultural capital was perhaps at its peak. He still ran Miramax, the prestigious studio he and Bob launched in 1979, though now under the incongruous but lucrative watch of Disney. He had recently founded Talk magazine with editor Tina Brown, then New York’s most agile puppeteer on high and low culture. He dated politicians, co-hosted a lavish birthday party, and raised money for then-senator Hillary Clinton at the Roseland Ballroom. And he didn’t like some of the jokes that Lane, everyone’s dream MC, had written for the occasion.
“I’m going to ruin your career,” threatened Weinstein, in Auletta’s account.
“You can’t hurt me,” Lane retorted. “I don’t have a film career.”
On stage, Lane said in a smirking tone, “I’m going to do all the jokes that Harvey Weinstein wanted me to cut.”
It wasn’t the last time that theater somehow trumped the producer’s favorite medium. Auletta attended every day of Weinstein’s trial in 2020, recounting the experience here in four chapters. “The essays are not movies, shot under controlled conditions and subject to editing in the editing room,” he wrote. “These are live productions, dependent on the chemistry of their participants, and not a bit of luck.”
The books, which Weinstein is obviously fond of — his media mini-empire included an editorial imprint — can look like movies. Auletta effectively, if perhaps a bit too elegiacly, frames this one in the long shadow of Citizen Kane. Auletta is, of course, Jerry Thompson, the reporter searching for his anti-hero’s rosebud: the mysterious missing object or influence that will explain his personality. But he is also Citizen Ken, magnanimous and avuncular when he encourages his New Yorker boss, David Remnick, to publish young journalist Ronan Farrow’s investigation into Weinstein’s misdeeds. Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The New York Times announced the story five days before Farrow’s article was published.
The well-connected Auletta draws on the work of these reporters and his own interviews with major players, including many surely fascinating hours with beleaguered brother Bob. As for Harvey, he emails terse responses to questions, and his reps haggle over possible interview terms before ghosting his biographer — but Hollywood end also pulls out a detailed profile that Auletta wrote of him 20 years ago, and his results. At that time, he had heard of Weinstein’s sex crimes, an open secret for years, but was unable to register any victims, and so focused on bullying and prodigious appetites. of his subject.
Weinstein’s reputation for sexual intrusion had begun early, when he was a concert promoter in Buffalo. As he got older, his influence waned — the whole movie industry waned — just as he sought younger prey, from a cohort who “increasingly spent their free time on social media like Facebook,” Auletta recalls. , “rather than going to the movies.”
After the producer, then in his 60s, rushed from his office couch to Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, a 22-year-old Miss Italy finalist, in 2015, she did what many previous women who had been in her shoes , frightened by Weinstein’s towering power, had shied away from doing: She called the police. The fourth wave of feminism had come with a big splash, dragging Weinstein and his ilk into the backwash.
And yet the male jury foreman who convicted Weinstein, Auletta points out, cited the testimony and demeanor of male witnesses, not female victims — “suggesting,” Auletta writes, “that ‘believing women’ can do facing a steep climb.” Instead, he suggests “listening to women”; but the voice of a key woman is overwhelming.
As there was a roving “fifth Beatle”, so there was a series of Miramax executives dubbed the “third brother” – loyalists who helped enable bad behavior – and, chillingly, a kind of “system ferry to funnel women” to Weinstein’s hotel suites. If you’re not interested in NC-17 and the often disgusting details of what happened in those sequels, or the jaw-dropping convolutions of nondisclosure agreements, you might prefer one of the recommendations. of the disgraced protagonist of the finer era he adored, Elia Kazan’s autobiography, A Life, or a book Weinstein was often seen carrying while preparing for trial: The Brothers Mankiewicz, from Sydney Ladensohn Stern. Herman Mankiewicz is credited with the screenplay of Citizen Kane; his brother, Joe, wrote All About Eve.
Remembering those great films, and even some of Miramax’s glory days in the 1990s, is daunting, as the pictures keep getting smaller. Participating in Weinstein’s slow rise and fall, even with the capable Auletta by his side, can feel even more daunting, like riding one of those creaking roller coasters on a faded municipal playground.
©2022TheNewYorkTimesNewsService
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/beyond-business/harvey-weinstein-from-mogul-to-me-too-122071700952_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Coral Springs Charter’s Juhnyee See Wins Florida Dairy Farmers Tennis Player of the Year • Coral Springs Talk July 17, 2022
- Photos and Videos – Hollywood Life July 17, 2022
- Lack of food and threatened with being stabbed, Indramayu’s TKW asks to be sent back to Indonesia July 17, 2022
- As the ego increased in value, hype soon became the essence of everything. July 17, 2022
- What Jelani Thurmans’ Dedication Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 17, 2022