FIRST LOOK: More details reveal how to play the upcoming MagicBand+ Batuu Bounty Hunters game at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
When the MagicBand+ debuts later this summer at Walt Disney World, a new Star Wars game will be one of the features. In Black Spire Outpost, we tracked progress on the play station where guests will find jobs for the Batuu Bounty Hunters Guild. During our visit today, we spotted symbols left by guild members across the outpost, which mark key locations for your missions.
To play, you will need to purchase a MagicBand+. They are not on sale yet, but we were able to purchase a few due to an accidental early release. Take a look here to see how they perform and stay tuned for more information on an official release date.
Become a bounty hunter
The Game Station is located near the edge of the Land Harbor at Black Spire Station, the building connected to the walkway and junkyard area where characters are often spotted. (We wonder what Salju thinks of a guild of bounty hunters using his garage as their headquarters).
When you arrive, you will use your MagicBand+ at the play station fulcrum, also known as the task board. You will be able to see the bounties available, why they are wanted, and how many Galactic Credits they are worth. Once you select one, your MagicBand+ will act as a tracker.
Much like how the tracker used by Din Djarin in “The Mandalorian” flashes faster when approaching a target, your MagicBand+ will do the same. It works the same way as playing “hot and cold”. Your party’s bounty screen will turn green if you’re heading in the right direction in addition to increasing the frequency. The lights will be red if you need to turn around.
The group will take you to one of the many buildings around Black Spire Outpost. Once there, it’s time to use the Datapad on the Play Disney Parks app to activate your thermal scanner. You will scan around the door to see if your bounty is inside. Since you’re not a seasoned bounty hunter, your only job is to find the target, not apprehend it.
So far we have found 12 doors labeled with the Bounty Hunters Guild symbol. These will be the places where you will look for the bounties.
Black Spire Market Entrance
The first were spotted at the entrance to the Black Spire Market. In the photo above, it’s the door on the left side.
This door reserved for vendors has been tagged with the mark of the guild.
The symbol is the same across the country, showing the yellow skull in a spray paint style design.
Nearby, around the corner from The Wooden Wookie, there are two more. They are on opposite sides of the arch that leads to the staircase.
Both doors are marked “authorized personnel only” and have been labeled by the guild.
This one is on the right side if you go down the stairs.
The other is just across the hall.
Market Refreshments
To the right of the coolers market (bathrooms) is another tagged door.
Merchant Row – Dok-Ondar’s Antiquities Haunt
There are two labeled doors in Merchant Row at the back of Dok-Ondar’s Antiquities Lair.
They are close to each other. There is a symbol on each door pictured above.
Here is the door on the left.
And the “Fire Riser” door on the right.
Merchant Row – Oga’s Cantina
This one is on a door that looks very different from the others. In the photo above, it’s the door covered with pipes and meters on the right side.
Looks like a pretty good hiding place for a bounty.
Merchant Row – Outer Rim Shipping and Supply
Near the Bubo Wamba family farm milk stand is an inaccessible building called Outer Rim Expedition and Supply.
Its door now has a Batuu Bounty Hunters guild mark.
Near Bubo Wamba
This door is to the right of the Bubo Wamba Milk Stand.
Service yard coolers
There are two here. These are both located on either side of the service yard behind Droid Depot, near the coolers (bathrooms).
And here is the location of the second door in the service yard.
Return Bounties
Once you’ve managed to locate your bounty, you’ll return to the Black Spire Gas Station. There is a door to the right of the bulletin board.
It has a unique white guild marking. This is where you will meet the guild leader and collect your reward.
You will place your wrist/MagicBand+ in the slot seen above. It will function as a point of contact and receive the information you have collected.
The closed window will open so you can see the eyes of the guild leader, who will communicate with you and add the galactic credits you have earned to your datapad.
Are you excited to try Batuu Bounty Hunters? Stay tuned to WDWNT for full coverage when the game launches later this year.
