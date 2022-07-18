From international student to Hollywood star

The past decade has brought major changes to Hollywood. From expanding roles for women to creating a wider space for international voices, the largely American-dominated entertainment industry has made slow but significant efforts to become more inclusive.

Much of this is done by creating more roles for non-white performers, including actor Kumail Nanjiani. Having started his acting career in Chicago, Nanjiani has since reached great heights in Hollywood and managed to land major roles in two major franchises, starring in Marvels Eternals and, most recently, in the long-awaited Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It’s certainly an impressive feat for an actor who grew up outside of the United States. The Pakistani actor has come a long way since leaving his hometown of Karachi and moving to pursue an American education. In doing so, he overcame visa obstacles and racial stereotypes, while trying to pursue a career that at the time seemed virtually impossible.

How did Nanjiani go from an international student to a famous Hollywood actor and comedian? We trace his journey below.

Kumail Nanjiani started as a student at Grinnell College, Iowa

Stories like Nanjianis are atypical in Hollywood. Most famous non-white actors were either born in the United States to first-generation immigrant parents or hold dual citizenship.

In contrast, Kumail Nanjiani was born and raised in Pakistan. In fact, his story closely resembles that of an international student: he completed his A Levels in Karachi and first set foot in the United States at the age of 19 on a student visa.

Nanjiani chose to attend Grinnell College in Iowa, a decision he says was largely motivated by the promise of a quiet, small-scale student experience.

I was in Pakistan. I didn’t really have a good idea of ​​what the different places were like, he shared in an interview for the school magazine. And I liked the website, I liked what they offered, and they ranked very well, and I had heard some very good things. So that’s kind of why I chose it. I didn’t really know how it was going to be.

Nanjiani studied for a double major in computer science and psychology, but has previously mentioned wanting to continue her education at a liberal arts college. Although Nanjiani did not specify what influenced his decision, it is presumed that he wanted to attend an institution that was more balanced, intimate and encouraged creativity, which is what liberal arts colleges are known for.

Nanjiani felt out of place in college at first

Like many international students going abroad for the first time, Kumail Nanjiani was not immune to culture shock. In fact, he says he was completely unprepared for life at an American university, and especially at Grinnell.

At the time, I only knew America from TV shows and movies, where they usually only showed New York and Los Angeles, he told Grinnell graduates in a opening speech. I landed in Des Moines and thought it was less cosmopolitan than what I had been led to believe America would be. Its good. They have a few buildings. Then I came to Grinnell. And you certainly don’t see places like this in the movies.

Nanjiani spent her first few weeks feeling uneasy, describing them as quite difficult at first. I was a very shy kid, I missed home and felt like I didn’t fit in, he said.

He describes spending his early days at Grinnell in his floor telephone room, calling home to speak to his parents. However, soon after, Nanjiani began to expand beyond her dormitory walls. He started talking to his college classmates and attending events, where he made many lasting friendships.

I met people from all over the world, he shared. I met people who were white, black, gay, gender fluid, all religions, no religion. And it was exciting. Pakistan is ultimately not that diverse and I was meeting so many different people. And people were curious about me!

Nanjiani says his upbringing at Grinnell “changed the way [he] seen the whole world”. Credit: Amy Sussman/AFP

It was at university that Nanjiani discovered her true passion.

Pursuing his studies abroad turned out to be life changing for Kumail Nanjiani, as it was at Grinnell that he discovered his love for acting.

I was figuring out who I was, I still didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, he told Grinnells Class of 2017. And then, in my senior year, I did stand-up for the first time at Bobs Underground. And it went well! It was so much fun, and it was so exciting. And I was like, I could be good at this!

Nanjiani knew he wanted to be an actor. However, he faced a giant hurdle: how to get a work visa to do so.

It’s very tricky because you basically have to prove that no one else who is American can do this job, he said in a podcast. And what we do is so amorphous and vague and hard to organize.

To overcome this, Nanjiani took a job in Chicago as a computer scientist and was granted an H-1B visa. He spent his nights doing stand-up shows at local comedy clubs. I probably slept about four hours a night for five years straight, he said. And I had the best time of my life.

From international student to Hollywood actor

It was at a comedy club that Kumail Nanjiani met his future wife, Emily V. Gordon. They began a relationship that was not without its challenges, most of which stemmed from their cultural differences. Nanjiani, who comes from a relatively conservative Pakistani family, feared dating someone who didn’t fit her parents’ narrative for a spouse.

Eventually, they managed to overcome their differences and build a life together. Nanjiani applied for and got a green card something he says took 15 years and started to become an actor. With his wife, Nanjiani created The Big Sick, a critically acclaimed film about navigating life and romance in the United States as an interracial couple.

While Nanjiani has achieved tremendous success since graduating, he ultimately says it was his time at Grinnell that really changed the trajectory of his life. This little liberal arts college in the middle of Iowa changed the way I see the whole world, he shared.

His advice to international students? Fill your life with people different from you.

Once you leave school, you can choose the kind of people you’re going to be with rather than just having to be with them, he said. So I encourage you to seek out people, thoughts, and opinions that are different from your own. It keeps you empathic and takes you out of your own echo chamber. Do not overlook opposing points of view. Listen to them, absorb them, oppose them if you feel they are wrong, but allow them to affect you.