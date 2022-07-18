Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry – Hollywood Life





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married! According to the marriage license record obtained by HollywoodLife (below), the iconic couple made it official in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. HollywoodLife has reached out to both stars’ reps for comment. The duo reportedly got married in Las Vegas after receiving the marriage license. More about Jennifer Lopez The global superstar and award-winning actor have a unique yet sweet love story. They first met in 2001 on the set of their movie Liliesreleased in 2003. During filming, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd, but they also separated in 2003. Ben and Jennifer went public with their romance in 2002 and got engaged in November of the same year. However, they broke up in January 2004. Jennifer was to marry and have children with Mark Anthonywhile Ben did the same with the actress Jennifer Garnier. Jennifer and Marc separated in 2012, while Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in 2015. Shortly after Ben became single, Jennifer began dating the MLB star. Alex Rodriguez and would get engaged to him in 2019. After two weddings postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Jennifer and Alex decided they were better off as friends by April 2021. Seemingly in the blink of an eye , Jennifer and Ben were back. Jennifer Lopez Through the Years: See Her Transformation from ‘Fly Girl’ to Full-Fledged Diva The power couple got engaged in April after Ben proposed a stunning 8.5-carat green diamond valued at around $5 million bought from Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. Jennifer broke the news via her newsletter. After their engagement, the couple were spotted on date nights filled with PDAs and house viewings as they searched for their forever home together. An insider close to the couple opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on what they were looking for in a home. Jen has a big family, so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and accommodate company, they explained. She is also looking for plenty of space for all her children to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge swimming pool, walk-in closets, etc. They added, they want this to be their forever home where they can raise their children together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect spot. Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins emma and Max with her ex-husband, while Ben has three children, Purple16, Seraphine13 and samuel, 10, with his ex Jennifer. And although they plan to have enough space for all of their children to congregate, they have no intention of having enough space to add to their brood. They don’t want new kids, they’re both past that part of their lives, source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in April. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage Congratulations to the newlyweds!

