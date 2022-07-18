Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Bennifer Gets Married, Pete Davidson Shows Off Kim K’s New Tattoo & More





Another week, another seven days of fireworks in the industry. The week was simply all about weddings and babies as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child after their 2-year-old daughter, Willa Jonas. Along with the couple was the sensational news of Khloe Kardashian having another child, via surrogate, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. It’s been a busy week as Hollywood has seen big releases like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s The Gray Man hit Netflix. For more on the week that’s been happening in the industry, scroll down to read our recap of everything that’s been going on in Hollywood this week. Bennifer gets caught After two decades of getting engaged, separating and then reconciling, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas and legally wed in a low-key ceremony as they obtained their marriage license. A year ago, in April, the couple reportedly got back together after the Marry Me actress called off her engagement to MLB great Alex Rodriguez. In early April of this year, the two announced their engagement via Lopez’s newsletter. Elon Musk’s father shares uncomfortable incest news Following Elon Musk’s recent baby scandal, his father Errol Musk is in contact with his son about it. In a recent interview, Errol Musk revealed that he fathered a secret second child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Upon hearing the news, the internet was shocked and disgusted by the discovery. Pete Davidson inks another Kim Kardashian tattoo In Kim K’s recent Instagram post, fans discovered that Pete might have another tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend. While the KKW mogul posted snaps of herself chilling with her beau, fans noticed that on her collarbone, Pete had a tattoo linking her and Kim’s SNL kiss. He inked the words “Jasmine (infinity sign) Aladdin,” referencing the characters he and Kim played while doing the skit together. Noah Schnapp Responds to Drama Doja Cat DM In an interview with Variety, the stranger things The star opened up about his little beef with Doja Cat who started with him posting DMs of himself and Doja talking about her crush on Joseph Quinn. Although in the recent chat he clarified that there was no more drama and that everything had been worked out, “I apologized and she was totally ok with that and said, ‘I’m sorry for the way i reacted. Everything was fine. I love it. I’m like the biggest fan of his music, and I told him. I was like, you’re literally my role model. Everything is fine. People make so much of everything when it’s on the internet, but, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.” READ ALSO Gray Man star Chris Evans says he’s ‘laser focused on finding a partner’

