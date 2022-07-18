Review: Thor: Love and Thunder is pure bonkers cinema | Entertainment





Waititi is back as co-writer, director and voice of the stony Korg, with Chris Hemsworth as our space Viking, a man who really needs to get more credit for taking Thor over the years from brooding to hysterical. His ability to utter superhero things in spectacular fashion and then become a goofball is endlessly endearing. Tessa Thompson is also back as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexanders Sif. One problematic character is Jane Foster, Thors’ ex who he still loves for eight years after they broke up and she skipped the third movie, but now Foster played by Portman has his old magic hammer, Mjolnir, and has become a super – full-fledged hero. , the mighty Thor. She’s working on a tagline, like Eat That Hammer! Thor, of course, evolved not with his romantic feelings, but with his preferred weaponry. He now wields the enchanted axe, Stormbreaker. He doesn’t have eyes for Mjolnir or does he? We good? I know it’s a little weird having my ex-weapon around, he demands his ax in a delightfully goofy scene, essentially mirroring a love triangle between a Norse god and two metal armaments. Our villain this time is superb: Christian Bale embodies the delightfully named Gorr the Butcher God. A once pious man who prayed in vain to the deities, he has now decided to annihilate them after having a personal setback. Bale is so creepy and committed, you can feel his hate melting your popcorn. The gods will use you but they won’t help you, he growls. Another bizarre punch comes from Russell Crowe, who plays Zeus as a conceited tyrant with a Roman outfit (a Gladiator riff?) and an atrocious Mediterranean accent. He’s surrounded by lackeys some call Zeusettes and frustrates Thor, even stripping him of his clothes, much to the delight of many onlookers. You know what they say: Never meet your heroes, says the Viking. The jigsaw of death and suffering at idiocy is staggering, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson credited alongside Waititi for a script that looks like it’s been glued on after the gerbils rip open a bag of words. You go from a hospital room on Earth struggling with a terminal illness to Thor dressed as a hot dog to a low-gravity shadow realm where the film goes completely black and white. There is very little logic and the connections between the scenes are tenuous, giving the film the feeling of constructing nothing clear. Maximum madness is reached at Omnipotence City, where the gods of the universe hang out. There is the Aztec god, various Maori goddesses, the Mayan god and a round dough called Bao, god of dumplings. It’s a gag that sounds like something out of a Mel Brooks movie, but given how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved, don’t be surprised to see the 47th installment titled Bao: Steam and Sauce. The movie is stacked with cameos that many critics aren’t allowed to reveal, but look out for Hemsworth’s real wife and one of his sons, a bunch of weary Guardians of the Galaxy, and a fairly famous comedienne playing the role of Cate Blanchetts from Ragnarok. What to do with this glorious intergalactic mess? There’s no better answer than slipping in one of our heroes’ catchphrases: What a classic Thor adventure, Hooray! Thor: Love and Thunder, a Walt Disney Studios release that opened July 8, is rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi violence, action, language, partial nudity and some suggestive elements. . Duration: 119 minutes. Three out of four stars.

