Arizona Cardinals hope Air Raid takes them to Hollywood
Arizona Cardinals new recruit Marquise Brown is poised for an explosive performance this fall.
The Arizona Cardinals acquired Marquise Hollywood Brown from the Ravens in exchange for the overall pick, No. 23 in this latest draft, reuniting Brown with his former college quarterback, Kyler Murray.
While trading a first-round pick for Hollywood is debatable, there’s no doubt he’ll add another dynamic element to an already potent Cardinals offense. Additionally, Arizona picked the Browns’ fifth-year option that will put him on the roster for the next two seasons.
Brown statistically improved each season. He had 46 catches, 584 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman year. Brown followed that in his sophomore year with 58-769-8; last year it improved to 91-1,008-6.
That improvement came on a first offense at Baltimore that was picked up by Lamar Jackson, in which Brown later requested a trade to Baltimore to fully show off his electric abilities.
Initially, Brown was named as a replacement for Christian Kirk, who signed a four-year contract worth up to $84 million with $37 million guaranteed, a deal the Cardinals would have been mad to offer. to Kirk.
While at Arizona, Kirk never exceeded 1,000 yards, Brown would not only exceed 1,000 yards, but he would also post career numbers.
HOLLY. WOOD.
Kyler Murray finds Marquise Brown for 77 yards @OU_Football TD. pic.twitter.com/39O4o0GUaS
FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2018
Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown already have chemistry and could be the NFL’s next QB-WR duo.
Murray and Brown played together in Oklahoma for two seasons, but it was their 2018 junior season where they went nuclear when Murray won the Heisman, but Brown was voted first-team All-American, as well as first-team All- Big 12. .
In 12 games together that season, Murray and Brown connected 75 times for 1,318 yards and ten touchdowns. With Deandre Hopkins suspended for the first six games, Brown will be the Cardinals’ No. 1 sidelined player during that span.
During Hopkins’ suspension, the Cardinals will play three of the last 12 pass defenses of last year, week one against the Chiefs, week three against the Rams and week six against the Seahawks. Although ranked in the top 12, the Raiders’ pass defense is also pass-sensitive. That could lead to a great start for Brown.
Brown asked Baltimore for a trade for a reason, as Brown ranked 12th in targets with a career-high 146 targets.
However, Cardinals fans should expect that number to increase. The Cardinals’ depth behind Brown is shaky at best, and it absolutely won’t cut him, so the Cardinals and Murray will have to rely heavily on Brown as the only real difference-maker on the outside.
Even once Hopkins returns, the offense is perfectly built for Brown’s strengths, which brings me to my next point: Arizona’s offense is very similar to the offense that Murray and Brown ran. in Oklahoma.
There’s no better place Brown could have gone for his skills than the one used by the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals run a fast-paced offense and like to use the deep ball. In Baltimore, Brown’s highest yards per reception was 13.3, but in his 2018 season with Murray running the yardage at OU, Hollywood was able to average 17.6 yards per reception.
Now, while I don’t expect him to average that, I think he can get around 15 yards per reception and eclipse the 1,200 yard mark due to the Cardinals’ lack of running game. ; even when Hopkins returns, Brown should get a decent number of targets.
I’m excited to see what Brown can do in this offense, and Brown might be able to command some really good payday if he and Murray can recreate the magic made in Oklahoma.
