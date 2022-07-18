Entertainment
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’ Has Won Multiple Awards During Her Career, Read On! | People News
New Delhi: World star Priyanka Chopra turns 40 today. Apart from being a Bollywood actress, PC has also directed many Hollywood movies. In addition, she is a singer and a film producer.
The ‘Anjana Anjani’ actress has captured millions of hearts and fans absolutely adore her. She has done many movies in Bollywood, Hollywood, as well as Tollywood and her performance has improved every year.
In the year 2000, Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World. After that, she started working in films as an actress. She is one of the most expensive actresses in Bollywood today.
She has won many awards for her excellence, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016. Apart from this, she was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Times magazine. Also, Forbes listed her among the 100 most powerful women in the world in 2017. She won a national award in 2010, she also received Filmfare Awards in 5 categories.
Priyanka Chopra was born on July 18, 1982 in Jamshedpur. Her mother’s name is Madhu Chopra and her father’s name is the late Ashok Chopra. Priyanka’s parents worked as doctors in the army. She also has a younger brother named Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka’s cousin sisters are Parineeti Chopra, Meera Chopra and Mannara Chopra who are active in Bollywood.
Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas, they got married in 2018. The two started dating while working together and later got married according to Hindu and Christian customs in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan . While in the month of January 2022, they became parents to a daughter through surrogacy.
Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. She appeared in the lead role of this film along with Sunny Deol. She was loved from her very first film and the rest is history.
