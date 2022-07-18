Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will meet in 2 days, actor tweets





Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, denied knowledge of any such meeting Mumbai: Marathi actor Deepali Sayed, who identifies as a leader of Shiv Sena, claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sena Chairman Uddhav Thackeray agreed to meet to resolve differences. After his tweet stating that some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are negotiating an upcoming ‘meeting’ between Mr Thackeray and Mr Shinde caused a waver, a Sena official said on Sunday that Sayed did not hold any position in the party. She had unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly election in 2019 in Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district on a Shiv Sena ticket. In 2014, she had fought from Ahmednagar district on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket but lost. “I am glad to know that the meeting of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will take place in the next two days keeping in mind the feelings of the sainiks shiv. Shinde understood the feelings of the saitiks and Thackeray accepted them with a big heart in his role as the head of the family. Some BJP leaders are mediating for this meeting,” Sayed tweeted. Her description on Twitter mentions that she is a leader of the Shiv Sena. Asked about Syed’s tweet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: ‘I am not aware of any such development (no meeting between Uddhav and Shinde). I am a very small party worker’ . Mr Raut, who is in Delhi, criticized the Shinde-led government for not expanding the Cabinet even more than 15 days after Shinde and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy minister in leader, respectively, following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. (MVA) government. “It (cabinet expansion) did not happen because there is a constitutional problem. the Supreme Court. If they take the oath as ministers, they will be disqualified,” he said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/uddhav-thackeray-eknath-shinde-will-meet-in-2-days-tweets-actor-3166198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos