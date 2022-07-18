Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone Slams Rocky Producer Irwin Winkler Over His Rights – The Hollywood Reporter
Sylvester Stallone came out with social media posts criticizing Irwin Winkler, producer of the Rocky and Creed franchises, and his son David Winkler, who also produces the Creed movies.
Stallone took instagram Saturday to critique David’s recently published memoir The arrangement: a love story, calling it “by far the worst” book he had read. Stallone went on to write that “the insufferably worthless dreck was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler”, with the actor then referring to David’s father, Irwin Winkler, as “the remarkably untalented producer and parasite of Rocky and Creed”.
The star went on to post that he “respected and LOVED” Irwin’s producing partner, Robert Chartoff, who also produced the Rocky franchise and was producer of the first Creed film before his death in 2015.
“If it hadn’t been for Winkler, there would have been at least three other Rocky’s, that would have been wonderful,” Stallone added. “Honestly, this team is the worst human being I have ever met in the movie industry. I will always love loyal fans and keep banging.!!! REMEMBER IT’S GOOD TO CLEAN YOUR HEART.
The next day, Stallone wrote in a follow-up Publish that he is upset about an ownership dispute related to the franchise. ” I would really like [to] have at least a little WHAT’S REMAINING of my RIGHTS, before handing it down ONLY to YOUR CHILDREN – I believe that would be a RIGHT move,” Stallone wrote. Calling it a “painful subject”, he posted that the situation “gnaws at my soul, because I wanted to leave something Rocky for my kids”.
Released in 1976, Rocky won three Oscars, including Best Picture, and Stallone was nominated for Best Actor for his title role as Rocky Balboa, in addition to being nominated for writing the screenplay. Stallone was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for reprising his role as Rocky in the 2015 spin-off film. Creed.
Irwin Winkler and Chartoff are both recognized as the only producers of the top five Rocky movies. Rocky Balboathe 2006 film that revived the franchise, credits six producers, including David Winkler and Irwin’s other son, Charles Winkler.
Stallone is a producer on all Creed films, including the next Creed III, as did Irwin, David and Charles Winkler, among others. The Creed the franchise stars Michael B. Jordan as the son of the late Apollo Creed, portrayed in the Rocky Carl Weathers movies.
Jordan, who directs Creed IIIsaid Stallone will not appear in the film, which is slated for release November 23.
Last month, Stallone said Subway that he had “given up” to appear in Creed III and that the film takes the story in a “different direction”, but wants the best from the film.
Stallone originated the character of Rocky Balboa in 1976 (famously writing a 90-page script in three days) and made it part of the deal he plays in the film as a boxer. In 2019, Stallone lamented Variety that he had “no property of Rocky.” He explained at the time: “It was shocking that it never happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about? I was furious.
“Our commitment to him was that he could play in it,” Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter in 1983, noting the realization of the first Rocky with producer Chartoff. “We convinced United Artists to give us the money to do it. They only gave us a limited amount of money and they said we had to pledge our houses. We really mortgaged ourselves to make sure we delivered it on time, and we did.
Representatives for Irwin Winkler and Stallone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
