It’s official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married, a source close to Lopez tells CNN.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday in an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas,” the source said.
Lopez confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter on Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
“Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for licensing with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote. “We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, taking pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted to Elvis himself shows up, it cost extra and he was in bed).”
Lopez wrote that she wore a dress from an old movie and Affleck wore a jacket from her closet.
“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “At the end of the day, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”
Bennifer’s love saga is one that has been more than 20 years of preparation. The couple first met in December 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck in a job together and the couple struck up a real-life friendship.
In November 2002, the two were engaged, but postponed their wedding until September 2003 citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their marriage.
They never made it down the aisle and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.
It then took another 17 years — with children and marriages — before Lopez and Affleck reunited.
Affleck proposed to Lopez again in April while she was soaking in a bubble bath.
“I was caught totally off guard and just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said: ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course it’s a YES,” she wrote in her newsletter.
CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.
