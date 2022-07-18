NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at age 37 | Entertainment





Bobby East was stabbed to death at the age of 37. The former NASCAR driver and three-time US Auto Club national champion died on Wednesday (13.07.22) after sustaining a “severe chest injury”, and was identified as Bobby on Saturday. A police statement read: “On July 13, 2022, at approximately 5:51 p.m., WPD officers responded to Gas Station 76, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., Reference to a stabbing. The victim was found to the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest Officers attempted to save lives until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim has succumbed to his injury.The identity of the victim is withheld pending notification of next of kin. Westminster Police later revealed the suspect in her murder had been killed in a shootout involving an officer. People also read… Following the incident, the United States Auto Club released a statement identifying Bobby and honoring the “prolific driver” after his tragic death. USAC tweeted: “Bobby East, one of the most prolific riders of his era and three-time USAC National Champion in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, died Wednesday night. He was just 37. Our team is incredibly sad to hear today’s news regarding Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.” Bobby is survived by his wife Natasha Zulu – whom he married in October 2019 – and their three-year-old son as well as his parents Bob and Janice and his sister Rosa. Rosa wrote on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that I make this post, my brother passed away last night. It hasn’t hit me yet that he is gone. Please send your thoughts as we we let’s prepare for this hard journey. I love you so much Bro” (sic) Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

