Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas – The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress has married her fiancé and Oscar winner Ben Affleck according to the singer’s newsletter On the JLo.

Lopez confirmed the duo flew to Vegas on Saturday, where they “queued for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to “the wedding capital of the world.” The singer goes on to say that they “barely reached the little white wedding chapel at midnight”, which remained open a few minutes after it closed to allow them to “take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the king himself.

“So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continues. “But in the end, it was the best possible marriage we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one that came to fruition (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and the other) a long, long time away.

She goes on to call it the “best night of our lives” and specifically thanks “the little white wedding chapel” for allowing them to use a rest room and a men’s room to change into wedding attire.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love,'” Lopez concludes in her newsletter. “We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and you might find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be having a good time with. eternity.”

News of their possible nuptials first broke after their official marriage license, which was filed on Saturday, was posted to the Clark County Clerk’s Office Online Records Database. The duo were listed as Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, respectively, with Lopez also having Jennifer Affleck listed as a middle name.

The musician and Marry me The star announced her engagement to the director-screenwriter-actor in early April. She shared a video of herself wearing an engagement ring via her newsletter On the JLoand also job “Major announcement!!!!” At the time, she had a diamond ring emoji as part of her Twitter handle.

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed,” she said in her newsletter video.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, have both starred in both Lilies (2003) and jersey girl (2004) together and had previously been engaged in November 2002 following a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s. They called off their engagement less than two years later.

The duo made several high profile public appearances together in the months following their return together. This included walking the red carpet for its December 2021 release. The tender bar and for his February 2022 film Marry me.

Prior to their March 2021 wedding, Lopez and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement. Lopez has been married three times and has two children, twins Maximilian and Emme, from her ten-year marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three children with the actor – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – before the duo divorced in 2018.