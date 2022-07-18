Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas – The Hollywood Reporter
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married.
The Grammy-nominated singer and actress has married her fiancé and Oscar winner Ben Affleck according to the singer’s newsletter On the JLo.
Lopez confirmed the duo flew to Vegas on Saturday, where they “queued for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to “the wedding capital of the world.” The singer goes on to say that they “barely reached the little white wedding chapel at midnight”, which remained open a few minutes after it closed to allow them to “take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the king himself.
“So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continues. “But in the end, it was the best possible marriage we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one that came to fruition (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and the other) a long, long time away.
She goes on to call it the “best night of our lives” and specifically thanks “the little white wedding chapel” for allowing them to use a rest room and a men’s room to change into wedding attire.
“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love,'” Lopez concludes in her newsletter. “We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and you might find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be having a good time with. eternity.”
News of their possible nuptials first broke after their official marriage license, which was filed on Saturday, was posted to the Clark County Clerk’s Office Online Records Database. The duo were listed as Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, respectively, with Lopez also having Jennifer Affleck listed as a middle name.
The musician and Marry me The star announced her engagement to the director-screenwriter-actor in early April. She shared a video of herself wearing an engagement ring via her newsletter On the JLoand also job “Major announcement!!!!” At the time, she had a diamond ring emoji as part of her Twitter handle.
“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed,” she said in her newsletter video.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, have both starred in both Lilies (2003) and jersey girl (2004) together and had previously been engaged in November 2002 following a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s. They called off their engagement less than two years later.
The duo made several high profile public appearances together in the months following their return together. This included walking the red carpet for its December 2021 release. The tender bar and for his February 2022 film Marry me.
Prior to their March 2021 wedding, Lopez and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement. Lopez has been married three times and has two children, twins Maximilian and Emme, from her ten-year marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three children with the actor – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – before the duo divorced in 2018.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-married-in-las-vegas-1235181743/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Why President Xi Jinping? July 18, 2022
- World earthquake report for Sunday 17 July 2022 July 18, 2022
- Indian TT players lament absence of sports psychologist in CWG support staff | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India July 18, 2022
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news July 18, 2022
- Narendra Modi – Plea to Narendra Modi for the conclusion of the first Naga talks July 18, 2022