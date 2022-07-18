Hollywood Power Couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed; She takes her last name





Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally married nearly twenty years after being together for 18 months before splitting in 2004. According Variety magazine, the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday according to a marriage license on Clark County, Nevada, online records. Interestingly, Lopez took “Affleck” as her legal last name. The wedding news was confirmed via her On the JLo blog where Lopez wrote, “We did it! alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a bouquet and Affleck kissing her cheek. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. “Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage. Lopez had traveled to Greece in 2020 during the outbreak of the covid pandemic, where she was spotted vacationing on the island of Crete. Hiding under a big hat, sunglasses and a mask, Jennifer Lopez secretly vacationed in Crete last week. Lopez and arrived in Chania on a private flight and was later taken by helicopter to Lasithi, where she enjoyed the enchanting beaches of Agios Nikolaos and Elounda. Lopez was accompanied by two friends, including one of Greek descent and one his personal safety. Jennifer Lopez’s visit shows that Crete is firmly on the world tourist map, attracting important personalities who appreciate the beauties of the island and the famous Cretan hospitality, said Deputy Mayor of Heraklion for Digital Transformation, George Sisamakis . iefimerida. The handling of the coronavirus situation is an added incentive for the world’s rich and famous to visit Greece. Due to the pandemic, visitors can no longer enjoy the summer as before, but even with the restrictions, Crete continues to magnetize personalities of international stature, he underlined. It was the second time that Jennifer Lopez and her friends went on holiday to Crete. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/07/18/hollywood-power-couple-jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-tie-the-knot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos