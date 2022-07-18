Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez at Wedding: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a secret wedding celebration and the singer went into all the details! take it On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed that the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience, she wrote about the amazing nuptials, complete with stunning photos, as seen below! More about Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022 Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for licensing with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world, the star added. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on the day of their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the symbol ancient and almost universal marriage. Ahead of the big wedding, the superstar couple made it official by registering for a marriage license in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. According to the license file obtained by Hollywood life (below), Jennifer takes Bens’ last name, as she is listed as Jennifer Affleck. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: From Engagement to Split, Reunion and Marriage Jen and Ben have a love affair for the ages. The iconic couples’ romance began while they were both working on the film Lilies in 2002. Shortly after, they went public with their relationship. We met at a few parties. We barely paid attention to each other, Jennifer said at a press conference in 2003 Deadline interview for the movie. We first became friends. The couples’ romance quickly caught on, earning the superstars the first nickname for a celebrity couple: Bennifer. In November 2022, Ben popped the question with a pink ring, worth $2.5 million. As the anticipation for their wedding grew, the couple surprisingly called it off. Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to reschedule the date, the couple have said. People in a joint statement. In January 2004, J.Lo and Ben were officially exes. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage #_ #_ #JenniferLopez

#JenniferLopez #BenAffleck #Wedding #Nevada #New York#aljamilamag pic.twitter.com/ULBctTNljp (@Aljamilamag) July 17, 2022 Nearly two decades after their engagement ended, the former couple reunited and went by the name Bennifer 2.0. The pair went Instagram official in July 2021, when Jennifer shared a photo of them packing on the PDA during her 52nd birthday celebrations. After a year of dating, they decided to try an engagement again in April 2022, as Ben knelt down with a green diamond ring, worth an estimated $5million. Looks like second chances in life really do exist! Congratulations to the newlyweds !

