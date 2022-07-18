Allu Arjun is ready to be part of Bollywood unlike Mahesh Babu: “I will do everything”





Allu Arjun has always been a popular face in the Hindi belt, however, it was Pushpa who proved himself at the box office. After a slow start, the film became a smash hit by remaking 100 crores with its Hindi version. Now, the actor has spoken of trying his luck in Bollywood and his statement will make moviegoers happy unlike Mahesh Babu’s “I can’t afford” statement. It’s no secret that Allu is quite a well-known star across the country, all thanks to his dubbed movies enjoying a glorious run on TV shows. His Arya, Lucky The Racer and several other films are hugely popular with Hindi audiences. However, with Pushpa, the stylish star has proven that her appeal isn’t limited to just TV sets, but can even draw crowds to theaters. Recently, while chatting with India Today, Allu Arjun talked about his work in Bollywood. He said it wouldn’t be an easy task but he would give it his all, once the right opportunity presented itself. He quoted, “Acting in Hindi is a bit out of my comfort zone at the moment, but once there’s a requirement, I’ll do anything.” Well, this answer is surely to please Bollywood lovers as it really shows that Allu Arjun is respectable for Hindi film industry. This is totally opposite of what Mahesh Babu had said and caused controversy. Sarkaru star Vaari Paata had said: “I may sound arrogant but I got many offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot pay me. I don’t want to waste my time or anyone else’s. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I’ve always imagined making movies here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn’t be happier. Work-wise, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2 which is expected to do wonders in the Hindi market. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates. Must Read: Will Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma be paired with this South Indian Biggie from Vikram for her Deep South debut? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

