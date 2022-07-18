Twitter cringes at love storiyaan line in Brahmastra’s Kesariya, makes memes





Brahmastra’s debut song Kesariya was released by the film’s makers on Sunday afternoon and within minutes the highly anticipated song was trending on social media. However, as many enjoyed the romantic number, a few balked at certain parts, especially some rather questionable lyrics. Several memes were shared on social media platforms about the inclusion of the hinglish phrase love storiyaan in the song. Read also| Brahmastra’s song Kesariya: Alia Bhatt pledges support for Ranbir Kapoor. look Many people took to Twitter to share memes about the song, especially the “love storiyaan” part. The lyrics, which Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva dedicates to Alia’s Isha in the song, are: “Kaajal ki, siyaahi se likhi, hain tu ne jaane, kitnon ki love storiyaan (I don’t know how many love stories you have you written with ink made of kohl).” Several users tweeted that the words felt out of place in the song, like an elaichi (cardamom) in a biryani. Others said that the hook part of the song released in the teaser had a completely different vibe to the rest of the song. Memes on Kesariya of Brahmastra. A number of memes revolved around how “Kesariya tera ishq hai piya (your love is saffron)” had listeners in an upbeat mood, but the rest of the song put them in a depressed mood. A user tweeted images of different moods of Jethalal from the soap opera Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to reflect their contrasting feelings when the song’s “love storiyaan” part is played. One of them tweeted about the phrase “A small piece of elaichi can ruin the whole biryani”. Some tweeted that the song completely ruined the expectations it created with the teaser. Memes about Kesariya and his lyrics love Brahmastra’s storiyaan. Kesariya’s teaser video, which shows Ranbir and Alia Bhatt romancing in Varanasi, was released ahead of their wedding in April, while the full song was released on Sunday. It was composed by Pritam, while the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh sang the Hindi version of the song. The song was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions. Sid Sriram sang these versions, which are called Kumkumala, Theethiriyaai, Kunkumamaake and Kesariya Rangu respectively. Many tweeted that Sid Sriram’s versions of Kesariya are better than the Hindi song as it did not feature love storiyaan lyrics. Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, will be released on September 9 in all five languages.

